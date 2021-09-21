Tim Rimpfel, legendary high school football coach passes

"He was a lot more than a great football coach," said Cumberland Valley Athletic Director Mike Craig. "He was a great friend and mentor. I will cherish the memories and what I learned from Coach. He was a great family man. His wife and two daughters meant the world to him. He was a great role model to all of us that coached with him. His work ethic was second to none. He would be at weight training twice a day in the summer. He instilled that work ethic into his players. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.