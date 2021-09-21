Tim Rimpfel, legendary high school football coach passes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Local football coach and legend, Tim Rimpfel passed away on Tuesday.
On the sidelines, the coach was larger than life, as one of just 20 coaches who have coached in Pennsylvania to record more than 300 victories.
Rimpfel won nine district titles while coaching for Bishop McDevitt, Trinity and Cumberland Valley High Schools.
Rimpfel claimed a state championship in 1992 while on the sidelines with Cumberland Valley.
"He was a lot more than a great football coach," said Cumberland Valley Athletic Director Mike Craig. "He was a great friend and mentor. I will cherish the memories and what I learned from Coach. He was a great family man. His wife and two daughters meant the world to him. He was a great role model to all of us that coached with him. His work ethic was second to none. He would be at weight training twice a day in the summer. He instilled that work ethic into his players. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Rimpfel was 73 years old when he passed.