Susquehanna Township HS suspends football activities after member of team tests positive for COVID-19

The Indians were scheduled to face East Pennsboro Friday night and Waynesboro on Oct. 9, but the suspension is set to last until Oct. 10, the school district said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Susquehanna Township high school football team will miss its next two games after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said Monday.

As a result of the positive test, the district said it is following the protocols within its Health and Safety Plan and suspending all football-related activities until Oct. 10.

Susquehanna Township was scheduled to host East Pennsboro this Friday and to visit Waynesboro on Oct. 9.

The member of the team who tested positive is following isolation protocols from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before returning to school, the district said.

Students and staff who were identified as close contacts of the positive COVID-19 case will be notified by the PA Department of Health or by the District's Pandemic Response Team and will follow quarantine protocols before returning to school, the district said.

During this suspension, the school district said, parents and guardians are urged to monitor students for symptoms of COVID-19, and to follow up with their health care provider if their student develops any of the following symptoms:

Cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing

Fever or chills

Muscle or body aches

Vomiting or diarrhea

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Headache

Nausea

Susquehanna Township opened its football season last Friday with a 20-13 loss to Greencastle-Antrim.