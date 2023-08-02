Spring Grove High School hosts inaugural York-Adams Student Leadership Summit

Over 50 student-athletes from the York-Adams League attended the conference.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Student-athletes from the south-central Pa. area were chosen to represent, not only their school, but also the PIAA at the National Student Leadership Summit in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The PIAA has over 1,400 schools. The student-athletes first submitted essays on why they would be a good choice. The PIAA then whittled their submissions to a total of 12 student-athletes from across the state who were invited to attend the National Summit.

Five alone were from Spring Grove High School.

That made them figure out how to share what they learned. The inaugural York-Adams Student Leadership Summit took place at the home of the Rockets, making learning fun while helping to break the ice with student-athletes from 14 different York-Adams League schools.

The summit was the brainchild of student-athletes from Spring Grove after five Rockets traveled to Indy for three days for the National Summit.

“It was one of the best experiences with kids that I’ve seen. When they left, they didn’t want to be done. We spent an extra 45 minutes in the airport because the kids didn’t want to leave each other. They built that bond they’re going to have for a lifetime and it was just something they got to grow and learn together. There’s no cost to the kids at all. It was a real honor for the kids to be chosen," said Jeff Laux, the Spring Grove athletic director.

The student-athletes from Spring Grove that went to Indy, reflected on their trip.

“My favorite takeaway was meeting people from Canada, Hawaii, a bunch of different states and I’m student council president. So, mainly to be able to meet new people and bring ideas back to my school, to make it a better place," said Kristen Mummert, a Spring Grove senior.

Dawson McMaster, a Spring Grove senior also added, “It was an all-around great experience and the leadership part of it was so great because there are so many different lessons, so many different ways to lead, you touch on every single piece of leadership."

Just two days after getting back, over 50 student-athletes attended the York-Adams League Leadership Summit.

It had a similar layout to the national conference, keeping the content fresh after the kids left for Indy on Saturday and we're back in Central Pa. Monday evening.

All of the kids were in mixed groups from different schools and sports. To help make new friendships, learn life skills and lead through service and teamwork.

“It’s just the start of something. It’s just something amazing how we can start something in the state of Pa. so the people, here, can have what we had in Indianapolis," said Avin Myers, a Spring Grove senior.

They ended the summit by talking about the impact of having unified sports in schools. Helping to include all in the fun with a rotation of four different sports, with some new and familiar sports.

This summit helped student-athletes think outside the box and help make their community a better place.

“Always treat people with respect and listen to what they have to say because everyone comes from different backgrounds, different experiences and you can always learn something from everyone," said Mummert.

“Be the positive person and say, you got this. Build people up and that’s the all-around goal. That’s the end goal," said McMaster.