Senior Snapshots - April 18

They lost their senior season so we are proud to honor the Spring senior athletes in the class of 2020

YORK, Pa. — FOX43 Sports continues to recognize the Spring Seniors of 2020 that lost their chance to compete due to COVID-19.

Saturday's athletes include Dallastown's Jordan Brabham. A track and field standout, Jordan throws the discus and shot put. He will attending the Pennsylvania School of Technology.

And Zach Davinroy of Carlisle who plays lacrosse. Zack will playing for the Jaspers of Manhattan College next year.