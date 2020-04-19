Senior Snapshots - April 18

YORK, Pa. — FOX43 Sports continues to recognize the Spring Seniors of 2020 that lost their chance to compete due to COVID-19.
Saturday's athletes include Dallastown's Jordan Brabham. A track and field standout, Jordan throws the discus and shot put. He will attending the Pennsylvania School of Technology.
And Zach Davinroy of Carlisle who plays lacrosse. Zack will playing for the Jaspers of Manhattan College next year.
If you want to recognize a local senior athlete, submit your sports snapshot to FOX43 Sports on Twitter or Facebook.
