PIAA votes to accept committee's recommendations to begin fall sports practice on schedule

The Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommends fall practices begin with heat acclimatization on August 10, with full practices starting August 17

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted on Wednesday to accept the recommendations of its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, which has given its approval to return to the fall sports season on schedule.

The vote was held at the PIAA's Board of Directors meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this month, the SMAC voted unanimously to recommend that fall sports practices begin with heat acclimatization on August 10 and full practices August 17 -- as long as COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols are strictly adhered to.

"Based on currently known information, the Committee believes that STRICT ADHERENCE by schools and teams to their school-adopted plans and the Governor’s School Sports Guidance should provide a reasonably safe environment for student athletes to participate in interscholastic athletics as currently scheduled," the SMAC said after its vote.