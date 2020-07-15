PIAA: Fall sports season will go on as scheduled

"PIAA is moving forward with the normal start of the fall sports season unless otherwise directed by the Commonwealth," the organization said Wednesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Wednesday it is planning to move ahead with the fall sports season as scheduled.

The organization, which serves as the governing body for Pennsylvania high school sports, made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

"PIAA is moving forward with the normal start of the fall sports season unless otherwise directed by the Commonwealth," the PIAA's statement reads. "Heat acclimatization for football will begin on August 10 and the first practice date for the remaining fall sports will begin on August 17.

"Our focus is the health and safety of student athletes which is paramount in moving forward with athletics. Each member school has developed health and safety guidelines to allow athletics to continue as an important part of the school day. Participation in athletics has known health benefits, including promoting physical fitness and mental wellness which is necessary in a time of uncertainty for our student athletes.

"PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports in the upcoming school year and will be flexible if conditions would change."