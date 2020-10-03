PIAA Basketball Playoffs: 2nd-round matchups

The PIAA basketball playoffs continue this week with second-round matchups Tuesday and Wednesday.
There are 17 District 3 teams still alive on the boys' side, while 13 girls teams from the district are moving on.
Tuesday's winners advance to the quarterfinal round on Friday, while Wednesday's winners will return for their quarterfinal games on Saturday.
Here is the second-round playoff schedule involving District 3 teams:
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Class 1A Boys
Mount Calvary Christian (26-2) vs. Nativity BVM (19-7)
6 p.m. at Reading's Geigle Complex
Lancaster County Christian (18-7) vs. Sankofa Freedom (9-14)
6 p.m. at Coatesville High School
Class 4A Boys
Bishop McDevitt (23-5) vs. Archbishop Carroll (17-9)
7:30 p.m. at Garden Spot High School (New Holland, Lancaster County)
Susquehanna Township (16-9) vs. Tamaqua (20-7)
7:30 p.m. at Governor Mifflin (Shillington, Berks County)
Lancaster Catholic (23-3) vs. Belle Vernon (20-7)
5:30 p.m. at Altoona High School
Class 5A Boys
York (21-7) vs. Dallas (20-7)
7:30 p.m. at Shamokin High School
Muhlenberg (22-6) vs. Shippensburg (20-8)
7:30 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School
Elizabethtown (20-9) vs. Archbishop Ryan (18-8)
7:30 p.m. at Coatesville High School
York Suburban (22-7) vs. New Oxford (22-5)
7 p.m. at Red Lion High School
Milton Hershey (21-4) vs. Obama Academy (16-8)
7 p.m. at Altoona High School
Class 2A Girls
Linden Hall (21-2) vs. Holy Cross (17-9)
6 p.m. at Easton Middle School
Steelton-Highspire (15-8) vs. Old Forge (19-6)
6 p.m. at Shamokin High School
Class 3A Girls
Delone Catholic (25-1) vs. North Schuylkill (22-5)
6 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School
Trinity (20-6) vs. Cambria Heights (24-3)
5:30 p.m. at Bellefonte High School
Class 6A Girls
Central York (22-5) vs. Central Bucks East (19-9)
6 p.m. at Garden Spot High School (New Holland, Lancaster County)
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
Class 3A Boys
Camp Hill (18-7) vs. Loyalsock Township (27-1)
7:30 p.m. at Shamokin High School
Trinity (22-3) vs. Riverside
6 p.m. at Martz Hall (Pottsville, Schuylkill County)
Class 6A Boys
Reading (19-8) vs. Freedom (19-8)
7:30 p.m. at Martz Hall (Pottsville, Schuylkill County)
Wilson (28-1) vs. Lower Merion (20-7)
7:30 p.m. at Coatesville High School
Central York (24-4) vs. McDowell (22-3)
6 p.m. at Central Cambria High School (Ebensburg, Cambria County)
Class 1A Girls
Greenwood (21-7) vs. Nativity BVM (19-6)
7 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School
Lancaster Country Day (23-4) vs. Susquehanna Community School (18-8)
6 p.m. at Hazleton Area High School
Class 4A Girls
Eastern York (19-8) vs. Bonner-Pendergast (9-16)
6 p.m. at Coatesville High School
Northern Lebanon (23-4) vs. Danville (25-3)
6 p.m. at Shamokin Area High School
Lancaster Catholic (26-3) vs. Southmoreland (25-1)
6 p.m. at Bedford High School (Bedford County)
Class 5A Girls
Mechanicsburg (25-3) vs. Springfield Delco (22-4)
7 p.m. at Governor Mifflin (Shillington, Berks County)
Twin Valley (22-7) vs. Archbishop Wood (15-10)
Liberty High School (Bethlehem, Lehigh County)
Gettysburg (27-3) vs. Abington Heights (20-5)
7 p.m. at Hamburg High School (Berks County)