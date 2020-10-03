PIAA Basketball Playoffs: 2nd-round matchups

17 boys teams from District 3 are still alive in States, while 13 girls teams are moving on this week

The PIAA basketball playoffs continue this week with second-round matchups Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are 17 District 3 teams still alive on the boys' side, while 13 girls teams from the district are moving on.

Tuesday's winners advance to the quarterfinal round on Friday, while Wednesday's winners will return for their quarterfinal games on Saturday.

Here is the second-round playoff schedule involving District 3 teams:

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Class 1A Boys

Mount Calvary Christian (26-2) vs. Nativity BVM (19-7)

6 p.m. at Reading's Geigle Complex

Lancaster County Christian (18-7) vs. Sankofa Freedom (9-14)

6 p.m. at Coatesville High School

Class 4A Boys

Bishop McDevitt (23-5) vs. Archbishop Carroll (17-9)

7:30 p.m. at Garden Spot High School (New Holland, Lancaster County)

Susquehanna Township (16-9) vs. Tamaqua (20-7)

7:30 p.m. at Governor Mifflin (Shillington, Berks County)

Lancaster Catholic (23-3) vs. Belle Vernon (20-7)

5:30 p.m. at Altoona High School

Class 5A Boys

York (21-7) vs. Dallas (20-7)

7:30 p.m. at Shamokin High School

Muhlenberg (22-6) vs. Shippensburg (20-8)

7:30 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School

Elizabethtown (20-9) vs. Archbishop Ryan (18-8)

7:30 p.m. at Coatesville High School

York Suburban (22-7) vs. New Oxford (22-5)

7 p.m. at Red Lion High School

Milton Hershey (21-4) vs. Obama Academy (16-8)

7 p.m. at Altoona High School

Class 2A Girls

Linden Hall (21-2) vs. Holy Cross (17-9)

6 p.m. at Easton Middle School

Steelton-Highspire (15-8) vs. Old Forge (19-6)

6 p.m. at Shamokin High School

Class 3A Girls

Delone Catholic (25-1) vs. North Schuylkill (22-5)

6 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School

Trinity (20-6) vs. Cambria Heights (24-3)

5:30 p.m. at Bellefonte High School

Class 6A Girls

Central York (22-5) vs. Central Bucks East (19-9)

6 p.m. at Garden Spot High School (New Holland, Lancaster County)

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

Class 3A Boys

Camp Hill (18-7) vs. Loyalsock Township (27-1)

7:30 p.m. at Shamokin High School

Trinity (22-3) vs. Riverside

6 p.m. at Martz Hall (Pottsville, Schuylkill County)

Class 6A Boys

Reading (19-8) vs. Freedom (19-8)

7:30 p.m. at Martz Hall (Pottsville, Schuylkill County)

Wilson (28-1) vs. Lower Merion (20-7)

7:30 p.m. at Coatesville High School

Central York (24-4) vs. McDowell (22-3)

6 p.m. at Central Cambria High School (Ebensburg, Cambria County)

Class 1A Girls

Greenwood (21-7) vs. Nativity BVM (19-6)

7 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School

Lancaster Country Day (23-4) vs. Susquehanna Community School (18-8)

6 p.m. at Hazleton Area High School

Class 4A Girls

Eastern York (19-8) vs. Bonner-Pendergast (9-16)

6 p.m. at Coatesville High School

Northern Lebanon (23-4) vs. Danville (25-3)

6 p.m. at Shamokin Area High School

Lancaster Catholic (26-3) vs. Southmoreland (25-1)

6 p.m. at Bedford High School (Bedford County)

Class 5A Girls

Mechanicsburg (25-3) vs. Springfield Delco (22-4)

7 p.m. at Governor Mifflin (Shillington, Berks County)

Twin Valley (22-7) vs. Archbishop Wood (15-10)

Liberty High School (Bethlehem, Lehigh County)

Gettysburg (27-3) vs. Abington Heights (20-5)