PIAA announces its winter sports competitions are postponed

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday it is suspending its basketball and swimming and diving competitions for a minimum of two weeks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement on its website, the PIAA said the swimming and diving championships, which were underway Thursday with the Class 3A championships at Bucknell University, will conclude with the end of the diving competition Thursday afternoon. It will be held with limited spectators, the PIAA said.

The Class 2A competition, scheduled to begin Friday, are postponed, the PIAA said.

The boys and girls basketball tournaments, which are in the second round, are suspended for at least two weeks.

The entire PIAA statement appears below:

"The PIAA Board of Directors decided this morning by a unanimous vote to suspend the PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving championships for minimally a two week period.

The AAA swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University have been truncated with limited spectators and will conclude at the end of today’s mid-afternoon diving session.

The Board of Directors, in consultation with various health departments, believes this action is in the best interest of our member schools, their student-athletes, sports officials and the general public.

The PIAA, by enforcing a two–week hiatus from our basketball and AA swimming championships, believes this action will allow schools time to perform self-assessments and make decisions to promote optimal health conditions in their communities.

PIAA Executive Director, Dr. Robert A. Lombardi, stated; 'The Board of Directors’ are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for the Disease Control guidelines.'

The PIAA Sports Medicine Committee will be meeting this weekend for further discussion. Modifications to the tournaments will include limiting team and spectator parties, health recertification by authorized medical professionals and changes to game day procedures.