Philly Catholic League postpones fall sports until spring due to COVID-19 concerns

"After much careful though, consideration, and prayer, a decision has been reached that all of our high schools will opt out of participation in interscholastic competition for the fall 2020 season. We recognize this news is disappointing to many of our students, families, and coaches, particularly our seniors. It saddens us greatly as well. We recognize the value of athletics as part of our educational philosophy that seeks to provide for the holistic formation of young men and women of character. This is not the scenario that any of us desired."