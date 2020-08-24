Philly Catholic League postpones fall sports until spring due to COVID-19 concerns

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Catholic League, home of high school football powerhouses like St. Joseph's Prep and Archbishop Wood, will delay the 2020 fall sports season until next spring, according to Philadelphia Inquirer sports reporter Phil Anastasia.
The Catholic League's decision comes days after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Directors voted 25-5 to move forward with plans for a fall season.
The PIAA's vote left it up to individual school districts to decide whether or not to move forward with fall sports.
"After much careful though, consideration, and prayer, a decision has been reached that all of our high schools will opt out of participation in interscholastic competition for the fall 2020 season. We recognize this news is disappointing to many of our students, families, and coaches, particularly our seniors. It saddens us greatly as well. We recognize the value of athletics as part of our educational philosophy that seeks to provide for the holistic formation of young men and women of character. This is not the scenario that any of us desired."