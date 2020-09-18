x
High School

FOX43 Stream Center: Your 2020 High School Football Live Stream home in Central Pa.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted nearly everything in our daily lives. The Pennsylvania High School Football season is no different. Watch your teams play below.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from August 21.

The Pennsylvania High School Football season will be like no other ever played before.

There will be no spectators permitted at some high school games played this season, and limited amounts at others.

Therefore, many schools are streaming their games online for parents and fans alike to watch.

You can check out our list of streams below. FOX43 will continue to add to it as more schools make their links available.

LL League

Section 1

Cedar Crest

Hempfield

Manheim Township

McCaskey

Penn Manor

Wilson

Section 2

Cocalico

Conestoga Valley

Elizabethtown

Manheim Central

Solanco

Warwick

Section 3

Donegal

Ephrata

Garden Spot

Lancaster Catholic

Lampeter-Strasburg

Lebanon

Section 4

Annville-Cleona

Columbia

Elco

Northern Lebanon

Octorara

Pequea Valley

York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association

Bermudian Springs

Biglerville

Central York

(Alternate site: Red Lion at Central York)

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

Dover

Eastern York

Fairfield

Gettysburg

Hanover

Kennard-Dale

Littlestown

New Oxford

Northeastern

Red Lion

South Western

Spring Grove

Susquehannock

West York

William Penn

York Catholic

York Suburban

York Tech

Other YAIAA Live stream sources: HS Football Live

Mid-Penn Conference

Altoona

Big Spring

Bishop McDevitt

Boiling Springs

Camp Hill

Carlisle

Cedar Cliff

Central Dauphin

CD East

Chambersburg 

Cumberland Valley

East Pennsboro

Greencastle-Antrim

Halifax

Harrisburg

Hershey

James Buchanan

Juniata

Line Mountain

Lower Dauphin 

Mechanicsburg

Middletown

Mifflin County

Milton Hershey

Newport

Northern York

Palmyra

Red Land

Shippensburg

State College

Steelton-Highspire

Susquehanna Township

Susquenita

Trinity

Upper Dauphin

Waynesboro

West Perry

