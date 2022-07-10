Northern York at East Pennsboro | Game of the Week preview

This week's Game of the Week features Northern York traveling to take on East Pennsboro.

ENOLA, Pa. — This week's High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week features Northern York traveling to take on East Pennsboro.

Northern York (3-3, 2-1) at East Pennsboro (4-2, 1-2)

The host Panthers got off to a great start, but come into this one having lost two of three, including a 10-7 upset loss to Mechanicsburg last week. They lost to front-running Gettysburg 27-11 in Week 4.

Last week, the Panthers scored on the game's first play, as QB Dakota Campbell hit a streaking Breckin Swope for a 64-yard touchdown. But EP did nothing offensively after that -- their next-longest play was a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter.

As a result, they were shut out for the rest of the game in a deflating loss.

EP loves to run the ball, and they've got the weapons to do it. The quarterback platoon of Campbell and junior Keith Oakes leads the way with 556 combined rushing yards and eight scores, but running back Aaron Angelo (64-299, TD) is a force to be reckoned with as well.

Northern has won two of its last three games, including a 29-18 victory against Greencastle-Antrim last week. The Polar Bears are in the meat of their schedule, with showdowns against Susquehanna Township, Gettysburg, and Mechanicsburg -- all of whom are ahead of or tied with them in the Colonial race -- coming up after this one.