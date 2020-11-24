New state COVID-19 mitigation efforts force PIAA to temporarily halt ticket sales for this weekend's football championships

The PIAA said tickets were temporarily unavailable for the games while it determines how many fans will be allowed to attend under new state limits to crowd sizes.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Central York and Steelton-Highspire fans hoping to grab tickets for this weekend's high school football championship games will have to wait and see if they'll be allowed to attend the games in-person after Gov. Tom Wolf announced new crowd limits for public gatherings as part of new COVID-19 mitigation efforts on Monday.

In response, the PIAA has put ticket sales for this weekend's football championships on hold until it can determine how many spectators will be allowed to attend.

Tickets are expected to become available sometime today, according to executive director Bob Lombardi.

The new restrictions put in place by the Wolf administration Monday limit capacity to 15% for venues with a maximum occupancy of 2,000. The capacity is capped at 10% for venues that hold up to 10,000 people, and 5% or up to 2,500 for venues with a capacity of more than 10,000.

Hersheypark Stadium has a capacity of about 15,600, which would limit its capacity to about 780 under the new guidelines.

Steel-High takes on Jeannette on Friday at 11 a.m., the first of six PIAA championship games scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Central York will face St. Joseph's Prep in the final game Saturday at 8 p.m.