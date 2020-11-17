Mid-Penn Conference says its winter high school sports seasons will go on as planned

The regular season will be capped at 18 games, the conference said. In addition, the Mid-Penn Conference championships in basketball and swimming & diving are off.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Mid-Penn Conference announced Tuesday that the winter high school sports seasons will begin as scheduled, with a few alterations.

The decision to proceed was made after the conference's regular November meeting, Mid-Penn officials said in a press release.

Under the current plan, practices and tryouts can begin on Friday.

Regular-season games, meets, and matches can begin on Friday, Dec. 18. The regular season will be capped at 18 competitions, the conference said.

Division contests will begin on or after Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Conference championships in basketball and swimming & diving are cancelled, the Mid-Penn said.

"Local school boards still have the final say as to whether their school participates," the conference said in its announcement. "It is the intent of the (Mid-Penn) to begin the winter sports season on the dates above with each school following their Health & Safety plan.