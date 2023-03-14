Lower Dauphin field hockey coach Linda Kreiser is stepping down after 45 years at the helm

Kreiser led the Falcons to seven state championships and 16 District 3 titles while winning more than 800 games during her tenure.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Lower Dauphin field hockey coach Linda Kreiser is stepping down after a brilliant 45-year tenure as leader of the Falcons.

Kreiser submitted a letter of resignation to the school last week, district officials said Tuesday.

She led Lower Dauphin to seven state championships and 16 District 3 titles and earned more than 800 victories during her time with the Falcons.

“I am filled with extreme gratitude for the opportunity I was given 45 years ago to be the varsity head coach,” she said in her resignation letter. “I learned over the years that the LDFH program is not about one person – it is about team, tradition, love and joy. I learned that from Miss Bea Hallman, who founded the program in 1963, who was my coach in high school. She was my mentor as a young athlete and she was there for me when I became a coach.”

Next season, the field hockey program will celebrate its 60th year at Lower Dauphin, school officials said. Kreiser has been involved in 50 of those years as a player, junior high coach and varsity coach. She plans to continue being involved in the LDFH program as a volunteer coach.

“The time is right for me to pass the reins to the next coach," Kreiser said. "I love the game of field hockey and I love LDFH. I will always be a member of the LDFH family and I am not going away.