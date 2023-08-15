Lower Dauphin Field Hockey ready for title defense on first day of fall practice

The Falcons hit the field as the returning 3A champs as day one commenced.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — The first day of fall sports is back in action.

The Lower Dauphin Falcons hit the field for the first time since their 3A state title win over Wilson in November. Summer is over, and it's back to work for the state champs, who are excited about another new season.

“It’s nice to be on a schedule and be with my field hockey pals," said senior defender Victoria Kuntz. "We definitely have to build back up, but we have a lot of new talent that we're excited to see."

With graduates out the door, that means new faces will have to step up this season. It's a long road back to the state playoffs, but it all starts with the basics on day one.

"It’s obviously super exciting, you know, we accomplished a lot last year; were super proud of that," said senior forward Katelyn Stawser. "You know, it’s really hard to stay on top. It’s hard to get there, but it’s even harder to stay there."

The Falcons took part in a conditioning test along with some drills and game-like situations. The summer is over, and it's time to get back to work.

“I just said to the kids before we started, today is August 14th, not November 18th," said head coach Erin Catalfano. "So we just need to start day one and make room for growth”