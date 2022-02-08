x
High School

High School Football: 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League schedule

The expanded L-L League now has 37 football teams after absorbing 13 teams from Berks County.
Credit: WPMT

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster-Lebanon League has expanded to 37 teams for the 2022 season after absorbing 13 teams from the Berks I-C League (for football only), so the league has a new look this fall.

Here's how the newly aligned L-L League looks (new members in bold):

Section 1: Cedar Crest, Hempfield, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Penn Manor, Reading, Wilson

Section 2: Conestoga Valley, Exeter Township, Governor Mifflin, Lebanon, Manheim Central, Muhlenberg, Warwick

Section 3: Daniel Boone, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Fleetwood, Garden Spot, Solanco, Twin Valley

Section 4: Berks Catholic, Cocalico, Conrad Weiser, Donegal, ELCO, Lampeter-Strasburg, Octorara, Wyomissing

Section 5: Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Hamburg, Kutztown, Lancaster Catholic, Northern Lebanon, Pequea Valley, Schuylkill Valley

The regular season begins Friday, August 26. 

Here's the schedule. 

All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Friday, August 26

Non-League

Abraham Lincoln at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Dallastown

Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley

Reading at Central Dauphin East

Roman Catholic at Wilson

Exeter Township at Daniel Boone

Spring Ford at Governor Mifflin

Lebanon at Palmyra

Manheim Central at West Chester East

Muhlenberg at Octorara

Warwick at Cocalico

Donegal at Elizabethtown

Ephrata at Red Lion

Fleetwood at Kutztown

Garden Spot at Conrad Weiser

Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg

Twin Valley at Schuylkill Valley

Berks Catholic at Loyalsock

West York at ELCO

Annville-Cleona at Hanover

Eastern York at Columbia

Hamburg at Halifax

York Catholic at Lancaster Catholic

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon

Pequea Valley at Biglerville

Saturday, August 27

Non-League

McCaskey at John Bartrum, 1 p.m.

Wyomissing at Kennard-Dale, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Non-League

ELCO at Annville-Cleona

Friday, Sept. 2

Non-League

Central Dauphin East at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at William Penn

Elizabethtown at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg

Reading at Muhlenberg

Wilson at Central Dauphin

Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley

Boyertown at Exeter Township

Governor Mifflin at Carlisle

Lebanon at Garden Spot

Immaculata at Manheim Central

Warwick at Ephrata

Fleetwood at Conrad Weiser

Cocalico at Solanco

Lower Dauphin at Twin Valley

York Suburban at Donegal

Octorara at Pequea Valley

Wyomssing at Pottsville

Columbia at Hanover

Warrior Run at Hamburg

Lancaster Catholic at Delone Catholic

Northern Lebanon at Susquehanna Township

Schuylkill Valley at Upper Perkiomen

Saturday, Sept. 3

Non-League

Manheim Township at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Kutztown at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Non-League

Warwick at Cedar Crest

Central York at Hempfield

Cedar Cliff at McCaskey

Solanco at Penn Manor

Red Lion at Reading

Martin Luther King at Wilson

Conestoga Valley at Garden Spot

West York at Exeter Township

Governor Mifflin at Boyertown

Ephrata at Lebanon

Cocalico at Manheim Central

Daniel Boone at Muhlenberg

Elizabethtown at Lower Dauphin

Upper Perkiomen at Fleetwood

Conrad Weiser at Twin Valley

Donegal at Palmyra

ELCO at Columbia

Lampeter-Strasburg at Kennard-Dale

Octorara at Lancaster Catholic

Littlestown at Annville-Cleona

Fairfield at Hamburg

Nativity BVM at Kutztown

Hanover at Pequea Valley

Schuylkill Valley at Susquenita

Saturday, Sept. 10

Non-League

Berks Catholic at Pope John Paul II, 1 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Trinity at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Penn Manor

McCaskey at Hempfield

Wilson at Reading

Section 2

Conestoga Valley at Warwick

Exeter Township at Governor Mifflin

Lebanon at Muhlenberg

Section 3

Garden Spot at Daniel Boone

Solanco at Ephrata

Twin Valley at Fleetwood

Section 4

Wyomissing at Berks Catholic

Octorara at Cocalico

Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal

Section 5

Hamburg at Annville-Cleona

Lancaster Catholic at Columbia

Kutztown at Schuylkill Valley

Pequea Valley at Northern Lebanon

Non-League

Manheim Township at Spring-Ford

Susquehannock at Manheim Central

Red Lion at Elizabethtown

Saturday, Sept. 17

Section 4

ELCO at Conrad Weiser, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Wilson

Hempfield at Manheim Township

Reading at Penn Manor

Section 2

Exeter Township at Lebanon

Governor Mifflin at Muhlenberg

Manheim Central at Warwick

Section 3

Ephrata at Daniel Boone

Elizabethtown at Twin Valley

Fleetwood at Garden Spot

Section 4

Donegal at Berks Catholic

Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg

Conrad Weiser at Octorara

Wyomissing at ELCO

Section 5

Columbia at Annville-Cleona

Kutztown at Hamburg

Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic

Schuylkill Valley at Pequea Valley

Non-League

Plymouth-Whitemarsh at McCaskey

Conestoga Valley at Solanco

Friday, Sept. 30

Section 1

Reading at Cedar Crest

Penn Manor at Hempfield

McCaskey at Manheim Township

Section 2

Lebanon at Conestoga Valley

Warwick at Exeter Township

Muhlenberg at Manheim Central

Section 3

Daniel Boone at Elizabethtown

Garden Spot at Ephrata

Solanco at Twin Valley

Section 4

ELCO at Cocalico

Conrad Weiser at Berks Catholic

Wyomissing at Donegal

Lampeter-Strasburg at Octorara

Section 5

Annville-Cleona at Kutztown

Pequea Valley at Columbia

Hamburg at Lancaster Catholic

Schuylkill Valley at Northern Lebanon

Saturday, Oct. 1

Non-League

Wilson at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Fleetwood

Friday, Oct. 7

Section 1

Manheim Township at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Wilson

McCaskey at Reading

Section 2

Governor Mifflin at Conestoga Valley

Muhlenberg at Exeter Township

Manheim Central at Lebanon

Section 3

Elizabethtown at Solanco

Fleetwood at Ephrata

Twin Valley at Garden Spot

Section 4

Berks Catholic at Lampeter-Strasburg

Donegal at Conrad Weiser

Octorara at ELCO

Section 5

Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Schuylkill Valley

Hamburg at Pequea Valley

Kutztown at Northern Lebanon 

Non-League

Daniel Boone at Penn Manor

Warwick at Souderton

Saturday, Oct. 8

Section 4

Cocalico at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Section 1

Cedar Crest at McCaskey

Manheim Township at Reading

Wilson at Penn Manor

Section 2

Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central

Lebanon at Governor Mifflin

Warwick at Muhlenberg

Section 3

Solanco at Daniel Boone

Elizabethtown at Fleetwood

Ephrata at Twin Valley

Section 4

Berks Catholic at Octorara

Donegal at Cocalico

Wyomissing at Conrad Weiser

Lampeter-Strasburg at ELCO

Section 5

Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley

Northern Lebanon at Columbia

Schuylkill Valley at Hamburg

Lancaster Catholic at Kutztown

Non-League

Exeter Township at Hempfield

Central Mountain at Garden Spot

Friday, Oct. 21

Section 1

Hempfield at Cedar Crest

Penn Manor at Manheim Township

McCaskey at Wilson

Section 2

Conestoga Valley at Exeter Township

Manheim Central at Governor Mifflin

Warwick at Lebanon

Section 3

Twin Valley at Daniel Boone

Garden Spot at Elizabethtown

Fleetwood at Solanco

Section 4

Cocalico at Berks Catholic

Conrad Weiser at Lampeter-Strasburg

ELCO at Donegal

Wyomissing at Octorara

Section 5

Annville-Cleona at Schuylkill Valley

Kutztown at Columbia

Hamburg at Northern Lebanon

Pequea Valley at Lancaster Catholic

Non-League

Reading at Central York

Muhlenberg at Ephrata

Friday, Oct. 28

Section 1

Hempfield at Reading

Wilson at Manheim Township

Penn Manor at McCaskey

Section 2

Muhlenberg at Conestoga Valley

Exeter Township at Manheim Central

Governor Mifflin at Warwick

Section 3

Daniel Boone at Fleetwood

Ephrata at Elizabethtown

Garden Spot at Solanco

Section 4

Berks Catholic at ELCO

Conrad Weiser at Cocalico

Lampeter-Strasburg at Wyomissing

Octorara at Donegal

Section 5

Northern Lebanon at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Hamburg

Pequea Valley at Kutztown

Lancaster Catholic at Schuylkill Valley

Non-League

Cedar Crest at Lebanon

Twin Valley at Hatboro-Horsham

