High School Football: 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League schedule

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster-Lebanon League has expanded to 37 teams for the 2022 season after absorbing 13 teams from the Berks I-C League (for football only), so the league has a new look this fall.
Here's how the newly aligned L-L League looks (new members in bold):
Section 1: Cedar Crest, Hempfield, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Penn Manor, Reading, Wilson
Section 2: Conestoga Valley, Exeter Township, Governor Mifflin, Lebanon, Manheim Central, Muhlenberg, Warwick
Section 3: Daniel Boone, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Fleetwood, Garden Spot, Solanco, Twin Valley
Section 4: Berks Catholic, Cocalico, Conrad Weiser, Donegal, ELCO, Lampeter-Strasburg, Octorara, Wyomissing
Section 5: Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Hamburg, Kutztown, Lancaster Catholic, Northern Lebanon, Pequea Valley, Schuylkill Valley
The regular season begins Friday, August 26.
Here's the schedule.
All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Friday, August 26
Non-League
Abraham Lincoln at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Dallastown
Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley
Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley
Reading at Central Dauphin East
Roman Catholic at Wilson
Exeter Township at Daniel Boone
Spring Ford at Governor Mifflin
Lebanon at Palmyra
Manheim Central at West Chester East
Muhlenberg at Octorara
Warwick at Cocalico
Donegal at Elizabethtown
Ephrata at Red Lion
Fleetwood at Kutztown
Garden Spot at Conrad Weiser
Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg
Twin Valley at Schuylkill Valley
Berks Catholic at Loyalsock
West York at ELCO
Annville-Cleona at Hanover
Eastern York at Columbia
Hamburg at Halifax
York Catholic at Lancaster Catholic
Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon
Pequea Valley at Biglerville
Saturday, August 27
Non-League
McCaskey at John Bartrum, 1 p.m.
Wyomissing at Kennard-Dale, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Non-League
ELCO at Annville-Cleona
Friday, Sept. 2
Non-League
Central Dauphin East at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at William Penn
Elizabethtown at McCaskey
Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg
Reading at Muhlenberg
Wilson at Central Dauphin
Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley
Boyertown at Exeter Township
Governor Mifflin at Carlisle
Lebanon at Garden Spot
Immaculata at Manheim Central
Warwick at Ephrata
Fleetwood at Conrad Weiser
Cocalico at Solanco
Lower Dauphin at Twin Valley
York Suburban at Donegal
Octorara at Pequea Valley
Wyomssing at Pottsville
Columbia at Hanover
Warrior Run at Hamburg
Lancaster Catholic at Delone Catholic
Northern Lebanon at Susquehanna Township
Schuylkill Valley at Upper Perkiomen
Saturday, Sept. 3
Non-League
Manheim Township at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Kutztown at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Non-League
Warwick at Cedar Crest
Central York at Hempfield
Cedar Cliff at McCaskey
Solanco at Penn Manor
Red Lion at Reading
Martin Luther King at Wilson
Conestoga Valley at Garden Spot
West York at Exeter Township
Governor Mifflin at Boyertown
Ephrata at Lebanon
Cocalico at Manheim Central
Daniel Boone at Muhlenberg
Elizabethtown at Lower Dauphin
Upper Perkiomen at Fleetwood
Conrad Weiser at Twin Valley
Donegal at Palmyra
ELCO at Columbia
Lampeter-Strasburg at Kennard-Dale
Octorara at Lancaster Catholic
Littlestown at Annville-Cleona
Fairfield at Hamburg
Nativity BVM at Kutztown
Hanover at Pequea Valley
Schuylkill Valley at Susquenita
Saturday, Sept. 10
Non-League
Berks Catholic at Pope John Paul II, 1 p.m.
Northern Lebanon at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Trinity at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Section 1
Cedar Crest at Penn Manor
McCaskey at Hempfield
Wilson at Reading
Section 2
Conestoga Valley at Warwick
Exeter Township at Governor Mifflin
Lebanon at Muhlenberg
Section 3
Garden Spot at Daniel Boone
Solanco at Ephrata
Twin Valley at Fleetwood
Section 4
Wyomissing at Berks Catholic
Octorara at Cocalico
Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal
Section 5
Hamburg at Annville-Cleona
Lancaster Catholic at Columbia
Kutztown at Schuylkill Valley
Pequea Valley at Northern Lebanon
Non-League
Manheim Township at Spring-Ford
Susquehannock at Manheim Central
Red Lion at Elizabethtown
Saturday, Sept. 17
Section 4
ELCO at Conrad Weiser, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Section 1
Cedar Crest at Wilson
Hempfield at Manheim Township
Reading at Penn Manor
Section 2
Exeter Township at Lebanon
Governor Mifflin at Muhlenberg
Manheim Central at Warwick
Section 3
Ephrata at Daniel Boone
Elizabethtown at Twin Valley
Fleetwood at Garden Spot
Section 4
Donegal at Berks Catholic
Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg
Conrad Weiser at Octorara
Wyomissing at ELCO
Section 5
Columbia at Annville-Cleona
Kutztown at Hamburg
Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic
Schuylkill Valley at Pequea Valley
Non-League
Plymouth-Whitemarsh at McCaskey
Conestoga Valley at Solanco
Friday, Sept. 30
Section 1
Reading at Cedar Crest
Penn Manor at Hempfield
McCaskey at Manheim Township
Section 2
Lebanon at Conestoga Valley
Warwick at Exeter Township
Muhlenberg at Manheim Central
Section 3
Daniel Boone at Elizabethtown
Garden Spot at Ephrata
Solanco at Twin Valley
Section 4
ELCO at Cocalico
Conrad Weiser at Berks Catholic
Wyomissing at Donegal
Lampeter-Strasburg at Octorara
Section 5
Annville-Cleona at Kutztown
Pequea Valley at Columbia
Hamburg at Lancaster Catholic
Schuylkill Valley at Northern Lebanon
Saturday, Oct. 1
Non-League
Wilson at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Fleetwood
Friday, Oct. 7
Section 1
Manheim Township at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Wilson
McCaskey at Reading
Section 2
Governor Mifflin at Conestoga Valley
Muhlenberg at Exeter Township
Manheim Central at Lebanon
Section 3
Elizabethtown at Solanco
Fleetwood at Ephrata
Twin Valley at Garden Spot
Section 4
Berks Catholic at Lampeter-Strasburg
Donegal at Conrad Weiser
Octorara at ELCO
Section 5
Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Schuylkill Valley
Hamburg at Pequea Valley
Kutztown at Northern Lebanon
Non-League
Daniel Boone at Penn Manor
Warwick at Souderton
Saturday, Oct. 8
Section 4
Cocalico at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Section 1
Cedar Crest at McCaskey
Manheim Township at Reading
Wilson at Penn Manor
Section 2
Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central
Lebanon at Governor Mifflin
Warwick at Muhlenberg
Section 3
Solanco at Daniel Boone
Elizabethtown at Fleetwood
Ephrata at Twin Valley
Section 4
Berks Catholic at Octorara
Donegal at Cocalico
Wyomissing at Conrad Weiser
Lampeter-Strasburg at ELCO
Section 5
Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley
Northern Lebanon at Columbia
Schuylkill Valley at Hamburg
Lancaster Catholic at Kutztown
Non-League
Exeter Township at Hempfield
Central Mountain at Garden Spot
Friday, Oct. 21
Section 1
Hempfield at Cedar Crest
Penn Manor at Manheim Township
McCaskey at Wilson
Section 2
Conestoga Valley at Exeter Township
Manheim Central at Governor Mifflin
Warwick at Lebanon
Section 3
Twin Valley at Daniel Boone
Garden Spot at Elizabethtown
Fleetwood at Solanco
Section 4
Cocalico at Berks Catholic
Conrad Weiser at Lampeter-Strasburg
ELCO at Donegal
Wyomissing at Octorara
Section 5
Annville-Cleona at Schuylkill Valley
Kutztown at Columbia
Hamburg at Northern Lebanon
Pequea Valley at Lancaster Catholic
Non-League
Reading at Central York
Muhlenberg at Ephrata
Friday, Oct. 28
Section 1
Hempfield at Reading
Wilson at Manheim Township
Penn Manor at McCaskey
Section 2
Muhlenberg at Conestoga Valley
Exeter Township at Manheim Central
Governor Mifflin at Warwick
Section 3
Daniel Boone at Fleetwood
Ephrata at Elizabethtown
Garden Spot at Solanco
Section 4
Berks Catholic at ELCO
Conrad Weiser at Cocalico
Lampeter-Strasburg at Wyomissing
Octorara at Donegal
Section 5
Northern Lebanon at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Hamburg
Pequea Valley at Kutztown
Lancaster Catholic at Schuylkill Valley
Non-League
Cedar Crest at Lebanon
Twin Valley at Hatboro-Horsham