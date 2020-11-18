x
L-L League votes to push back start of winter sports season, cap the number of regular-season games at 17

Lancaster-Lebanon League teams can begin practice for winter sports on Friday, and can start holding non-league competitions on Dec. 11.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster-Lebanon League voted Wednesday to push back the start of the winter sports season and reduce the maximum number of regular-season athletic competitions in a nod to COVID-19 safety.

The league voted to push the start of the regular season to Jan. 7 for basketball and wrestling and to Jan. 4 for swimming, bowling, and rifle.

The league also voted to cap the maximum number of regular-season competitions in all sports to 17 games -- including non-league competitions.

Winter practices can begin on Friday, the league decided. 

Member schools can begin playing non-league games on Friday, Dec. 11. 

Scheduling the L-L League playoffs in all sports is still a matter of discussion, according to the league. The league said it will be issuing section schedules for all sports in the coming days.

The votes were held at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Association meeting Wednesday morning.

