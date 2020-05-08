L-L League votes to delay start of fall sports seasons

By a 19-6 margin, the league voted to move back the start of practices for all sports seasons to Sept. 4. The only exception is HS golf, which will open August 17.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster-Lebanon League on Wednesday voted to delay the start of the fall season in high school sports to September 4.

The motion to delay the start of the season carried by a margin of 19-6. The schools that voted to start the season as originally scheduled were Hempfield, Ephrata, Elco, Northern Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic, and Cedar Crest.

The vote was held at a meeting Wednesday morning.

Under the new schedule, the fall sports season will be shortened. After a few weeks of practice, the fall sports seasons will begin holding games the week of Sept. 21, with football games beginning Sept. 25.

The only exception is high school golf, which will begin as scheduled on August 17.

The league's athletic directors are will continue to discuss the schedule changes at their monthly meeting Thursday.

The league said its plans could change based on whether the Gov. Tom Wolf administration issues any additional guidance on high school sports.