Former Penn State standout, NFL player Jordan Hill agrees to become new head coach at Trinity

Hill, a standout defensive tackle with the Nittany Lions, was a member of Steelton-Highspire's PIAA championship teams in 2007 and 2008.

Former Penn State defensive tackle and NFL player Jordan Hill has reached a verbal agreement to become the new football coach at Trinity High School, the school announced Thursday in a press release.

Hill, a Steelton-Highspire grad, was a member of the Steamrollers' 2007 and 2008 PIAA championship teams. He went on to star at Penn State, where he was selected as first team All-Big Ten in his senior season (2012).

Hill was picked in the third round of the 2013 by the Seattle Seahawks following his career at Penn State. He spent four years in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014, when Seattle crushed the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Hill's NFL career also included stops with the Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Detroit Lions.

After his playing career ended, Hill returned to the area and got into coaching. He spent last season on the coaching staff at Cumberland Valley before joining the Shamrocks.