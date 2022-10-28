Interviews with coaches of Central York, Manheim Central | High School Football Frenzy

We spoke to Central York coach Gerry Yonchiuk and Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn before the game.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's Game of the Week features Central York at York High!

Central York (8-1) at York (6-2)

As always seems to be the case in this traditional Week 10 matchup, the stakes are huge. The winner of this showdown claims the YAIAA Division I title and goes into the District 3 Class 6A playoffs with some major momentum.

The host Bearcats have won six in a row since an 0-2 start to the season, including a 52-14 rout of South Western last week. York hasn't scored less than 40 points during its current six-game run, and leads the league in yardage (448 per game) and scoring (46 points per game).

Running back Jaheim White is the league's second-leading rusher, with 1,482 yards on just 139 carries (a 10.7 per-carry average). His 31 touchdowns lead the YAIAA. QB Sam Stoner's 1,786 passing yards and 21 touchdowns both rank second among league passers. WR David Warde has 50 catches for 855 yards and 9 scores.

Central York is riding a seven-game winning streak into Friday's matchup; the Panthers' only loss was a 35-33 heartbreaker to Cumberland Valley in Week 2. They defeated Reading 44-8 last week in a non-conference tuneup.

The Panther offense ranks third in the YAIAA in yardage (341 per game) and is second in scoring (41.7 points per game). Central's defense, which yields 267 yards per game, ranks third in the league.

Juelz Goff is one of four YAIAA players to hit the 1,000-yard plateau so far this season; he's got 1,090 yards on 129 carries. Goff has found the end zone 17 times. QB Nasir Still has completed 71 of 105 passes for 1,010 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with 487 yards on the ground.

Both teams will be playing in the District 3 Class 6A playoffs in a week, but a win Friday would secure home field advantage through Districts for the Panthers.