High School

High School Football: Week 6 schedule

This week's Frenzy Game of the Week pits Cumberland Valley against CD East in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here's the schedule for Week 6 of high school football in Central Pennsylvania.

Friday, Oct. 1

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 1

Cedar Crest (2-2) at Manheim Township (3-2)

Hempfield (3-2) at McCaskey (2-3)

Wilson (2-3) at Penn Manor (4-1)

Section 2

Solanco (2-3) at Cocalico (2-3)

Conestoga Valley (2-3) at Elizabethtown (3-2)

Warwick (2-3) at Manheim Central (5-0)

Section 3

Garden Spot (1-4) at Donegal (4-1) -- postponed to 11/5

Ephrata (3-2) at Lebanon (0-5)

Lampeter-Strasburg (4-1) at Lancaster Catholic (3-2)

Section 4

Annville-Cleona (1-3) at Northern Lebanon (3-2)

Columbia (3-1) at Octorara (4-1)

Elco (1-3) at Pequea Valley (1-3)

Mid-Penn Conference

Capital

Big Spring (4-1) at Camp Hill (3-2)

Trinity (3-1) at Boiling Springs (4-1)

Colonial

Susquehanna Township (0-2, 0-5) at East Pennsboro (1-1, 3-2)

Greencastle-Antrim (1-1, 3-2) at Waynesboro (1-1, 3-2)

Shippensburg (2-0, 5-0) at Mechanicsburg (0-1, 3-2)

West Perry (1-1, 3-2) at Northern (1-0, 3-1)

Commonwealth

Harrisburg (1-0, 4-1) at Altoona (0-2, 3-2)

Chambersburg (0-2, 2-3) at Carlisle (0-2, 3-2)

Central Dauphin (1-0, 2-1) at State College (1-1, 3-2)

Cumberland Valley (2-0, 3-2) at Central Dauphin East (2-0, 4-1)

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt (2-0, 3-1) at Lower Dauphin (1-1, 2-2)

Hershey (0-2, 0-5) at Cedar Cliff (2-0, 4-1)

Milton Hershey (1-1, 2-3) at Mifflin County (0-2, 0-5)

Red Land (1-1, 1-4) at Palmyra (1-1, 3-3)

Liberty

Halifax (0-2, 1-4) at Juniata (2-0, 3-2)

Susquenita (1-0, 2-2) at Newport (1-0, 1-4)

Upper Dauphin (1-1, 3-1) at Line Mountain (0-2, 0-4)

York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association

Division I

South Western (1-1, 4-1) at Central York (1-0, 4-0)

William Penn (1-0, 3-1) at Dallastown (2-0, 4-1)

Dover (0-2, 1-4) at Spring Grove (1-0, 4-0)

Northeastern (0-2, 1-4) at Red Lion (0-1, 0-4)

Division II

Gettysburg (2-0, 3-2) at Eastern York (0-2, 0-5)

New Oxford (2-0, 4-1) at Kennard-Dale (1-0, 4-1)

West York (0-1, 0-4) at Susquehannock (0-2, 2-3)

Division III

York Catholic (1-0, 3-0) at Bermudian Springs (1-1, 2-3)

Delone Catholic (1-0, 2-3) at Biglerville (0-0, 0-2)

Fairfield (1-0, 2-1) at Hanover (1-1, 2-3)

York Tech (0-2, 0-5) at Littlestown (0-2, 0-5)

Non-League

York Suburban (1-4) at Boys Latin (2-3)

James Buchanan (1-4) at Maryland School for the Deaf (4-0)

Saturday, Oct. 2

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown (2-2) at Steel-High (4-0), 1 p.m.

