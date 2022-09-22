Here are this week's high school football games at the season's halfway point

YORK, Pa. — The regular season's midway point is within sight as we hit Week 5 of the high school football season.
This week's docket features three Thursday night games in the Mid-Penn Colonial, a Frenzy Game of the Week between L-L League foes Manheim Central and Warwick on Friday, and a Saturday afternoon clash between Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg that will be livestreamed on Antenna TV and FOX43+.
Here's the schedule for Week 5. All games kick off at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Mid-Penn Colonial
Greencastle-Antrim (4-0) at East Pennsboro (3-1)
Gettysburg (3-1) at Mechanicsburg (1-3)
Susquehanna Township (2-2) at Shippensburg (3-1)
Friday, Sept. 23
L-L League Section 1
Cedar Crest (2-2) at Wilson (3-1)
Hempfield (3-1) at Manheim Township (3-1)
Reading (2-2) at Penn Manor (2-2)
L-L League Section 2
Exeter Township (4-0) at Lebanon (0-4)
Governor Mifflin (1-3) at Muhlenberg (2-2)
Warwick (2-2) at Manheim Central (4-0)
L-L League Section 3
Ephrata (2-2) at Daniel Boone (1-3)
Elizabethtown (4-0) at Twin Valley (3-1)
Fleetwood (2-2) at Garden Spot (3-1)
L-L League Section 4
Donegal (1-3) at Berks Catholic (0-4)
Cocalico (2-2) at Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1)
Conrad Weiser (2-2) at Octorara (1-3)
Wyomissing (4-0) at ELCO (3-1)
L-L League Section 5
Columbia (2-2) at Annville-Cleona (2-2)
Kutztown (1-3) at Hamburg (4-0)
Northern Lebanon (2-2) at Lancaster Catholic (4-0)
Schuylkill Valley (2-2) at Pequea Valley (0-4)
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Altoona (3-1) at Central Dauphin East (2-2)
Carlisle (2-2) at Chambersburg (2-2)
Central Dauphin (1-3) at State College (4-0)
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff (2-2) at Bishop McDevitt (2-1)
Milton Hershey (3-1) at Hershey (1-3)
Lower Dauphin (2-2) at Red Land (1-3)
Palmyra (1-3) at Mifflin County (3-1)
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring (2-2) at Steelton-Highspire (2-1)
Boiling Springs (2-2) at Trinity (1-3)
Middletown at Camp Hill -- cancelled
Mid-Penn Liberty
Juniata (2-2) at Halifax (1-3)
Susquenita (1-3) at Line Mountain (1-3)
Upper Dauphin (2-2) at Newport (2-2)
YAIAA Division I
South Western (3-1) at Central York (3-1)
Northeastern (1-3) at Dallastown (2-2)
Red Lion (2-2) at William Penn (2-2)
YAIAA Division II
Dover (2-2) at Susquehannock (2-2)
Kennard-Dale (1-3) at West York (1-3)
York Suburban (2-2) at New Oxford (3-1)
YAIAA Division III
Bermudian Springs (0-4) at Biglerville (2-2)
Littlestown (1-3) at Delone Catholic (1-3)
Fairfield (1-2) at Hanover (1-3)
Non-League
Plymouth-Whitemarsh (2-2) at McCaskey (1-3)
Conestoga Valley (2-2) at Solanco (4-0)
James Buchanan (3-1) at West Perry (4-0)
Spring Grove (2-2) at Eastern York (1-3)
Saturday, Sept. 24
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley (4-0) at Harrisburg (2-1), 1 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern (2-2) at Waynesboro (1-3), 1 p.m.
YAIAA Division III
York Catholic (1-3) at York Tech (1-3), 1 p.m.