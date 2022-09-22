x
High School

Here are this week's high school football games at the season's halfway point

The Frenzy Game of the Week is Warwick at Manheim Central, while we'll be livestreaming Saturday's clash between Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg.

YORK, Pa. — The regular season's midway point is within sight as we hit Week 5 of the high school football season. 

This week's docket features three Thursday night games in the Mid-Penn Colonial, a Frenzy Game of the Week between L-L League foes Manheim Central and Warwick on Friday, and a Saturday afternoon clash between Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg that will be livestreamed on Antenna TV and FOX43+

Here's the schedule for Week 5. All games kick off at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim (4-0) at East Pennsboro (3-1)

Gettysburg (3-1) at Mechanicsburg (1-3)

Susquehanna Township (2-2) at Shippensburg (3-1)

Friday, Sept. 23

L-L League Section 1

Cedar Crest (2-2) at Wilson (3-1)

Hempfield (3-1) at Manheim Township (3-1)

Reading (2-2) at Penn Manor (2-2)

L-L League Section 2

Exeter Township (4-0) at Lebanon (0-4)

Governor Mifflin (1-3) at Muhlenberg (2-2)

Warwick (2-2) at Manheim Central (4-0)

L-L League Section 3

Ephrata (2-2) at Daniel Boone (1-3)

Elizabethtown (4-0) at Twin Valley (3-1)

Fleetwood (2-2) at Garden Spot (3-1)

L-L League Section 4

Donegal (1-3) at Berks Catholic (0-4)

Cocalico (2-2) at Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1)

Conrad Weiser (2-2) at Octorara (1-3)

Wyomissing (4-0) at ELCO (3-1)

L-L League Section 5

Columbia (2-2) at Annville-Cleona (2-2)

Kutztown (1-3) at Hamburg (4-0)

Northern Lebanon (2-2) at Lancaster Catholic (4-0)

Schuylkill Valley (2-2) at Pequea Valley (0-4)

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona (3-1) at Central Dauphin East (2-2)

Carlisle (2-2) at Chambersburg (2-2)

Central Dauphin (1-3) at State College (4-0)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff (2-2) at Bishop McDevitt (2-1)

Milton Hershey (3-1) at Hershey (1-3)

Lower Dauphin (2-2) at Red Land (1-3)

Palmyra (1-3) at Mifflin County (3-1)

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring (2-2) at Steelton-Highspire (2-1)

Boiling Springs (2-2) at Trinity (1-3)

Middletown at Camp Hill -- cancelled

Mid-Penn Liberty

Juniata (2-2) at Halifax (1-3)

Susquenita (1-3) at Line Mountain (1-3)

Upper Dauphin (2-2) at Newport (2-2)

YAIAA Division I

South Western (3-1) at Central York (3-1)

Northeastern (1-3) at Dallastown (2-2)

Red Lion (2-2) at William Penn (2-2)

YAIAA Division II

Dover (2-2) at Susquehannock (2-2)

Kennard-Dale (1-3) at West York (1-3)

York Suburban (2-2) at New Oxford (3-1)

YAIAA Division III

Bermudian Springs (0-4) at Biglerville (2-2)

Littlestown (1-3) at Delone Catholic (1-3)

Fairfield (1-2) at Hanover (1-3)

Non-League

Plymouth-Whitemarsh (2-2) at McCaskey (1-3)

Conestoga Valley (2-2) at Solanco (4-0)

James Buchanan (3-1) at West Perry (4-0)

Spring Grove (2-2) at Eastern York (1-3)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley (4-0) at Harrisburg (2-1), 1 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern (2-2) at Waynesboro (1-3), 1 p.m.

YAIAA Division III

York Catholic (1-3) at York Tech (1-3), 1 p.m.

