High School

High School Football: Week 3 schedule

There are 48 games scheduled for Friday night and a huge showdown between Harrisburg and Bishop McDevitt on the slate for Saturday.

YORK, Pa. — The Week 3 schedule in Central PA is a busy one, with a total of 50 games on the docket Friday and Saturday. 

FOX43 will get you ready for the action with the Football Frenzy Friday night at 6, followed by all the scores and highlights at 10.

Here's the schedule for this week:

Friday, Sept. 10

Hempfield (1-1) at Central York (2-0)

Cedar Crest (2-0) at Carlisle (2-0)

Lebanon (0-2) at McCaskey (1-1)

Northeastern (1-1) at Penn Manor (1-1)

Wilson (1-1) at Exeter (1-1)

Governor Mifflin (2-0) at Cocalico (1-1)

Lampeter-Strasburg (1-1) at Conestoga Valley (1-1)

Lower Dauphin (0-1) at Elizabethtown (1-1)

Manheim Central (2-0) at Susquehanna Township (0-2)

Muhlenberg (0-2) at Solanco (1-1)

Warwick (1-1) at Ephrata (2-0)

Donegal (1-1) at Eastern York (0-2)

Daniel Boone (0-2) at Garden Spot (0-2)

Archbishop Carroll (0-2) at Lancaster Catholic (1-1)

Annville-Cleona (0-1) at Littlestown (0-2)

Hanover (1-1) at Columbia (1-1)

Elco (1-0) at Conrad Weiser (1-1)

York Tech (0-2) at Northern Lebanon (1-1)

Pottstown (0-2) at Octorara (2-0)

Kutztown (1-1) at Pequea Valley (0-1)

East Pennsboro (1-1) at Milton Hershey (1-1)

Greencastle-Antrim (1-1) at Delone Catholic (0-2)

Mechanicsburg (1-1) at Red Land (0-2)

Spring Grove (2-0) at Northern (2-0)

Dover (1-1) at Shippensburg (2-0)

Waynesboro (1-1) at Gettysburg (1-1)

Juniata (2-0) at West Perry (1-1)

Altoona (2-0) at Taylor Allderdice (0-2)

Cedar Cliff (2-0) at Central Dauphin East (1-1)

Red Lion (0-2) at Chambersburg (1-1)

Spring Ford (2-0) at Cumberland Valley (0-2)

State College (1-1) at Hollidaysburg (1-1)

Dallastown (1-1) at Hershey (0-2)

Mifflin County (0-2) at Williamsport (1-1)

West York (0-2) at Palmyra (0-2)

Mid-Penn Capital-Liberty Crossover

Big Spring (1-1) at Halifax (0-2)

Boiling Springs (2-0) at James Buchanan (1-1)

Camp Hill (2-0) at Susquenita (0-0)

Line Mountain (0-1) at Middletown (0-1)

Newport (1-0) at Steel-High (2-0)

Trinity (1-0) at Upper Dauphin (1-1)

Non-League

South Western (2-0) at New Oxford (2-0)

William Penn (1-1) at Coatesville (2-0)

Kennard-Dale (1-1) at Biglerville (0-1)

Susquehannock (2-0) at Bermudian Springs (0-2)

York Suburban (0-2) at York Catholic (1-0)

St. James School (1-0) at Fairfield (1-1)

Saturday, Sept. 11

Non-League

Manheim Township (1-1) at Central Dauphin (1-1)

Bishop McDevitt (1-1) at Harrisburg (2-0) -- game canceled