High School

High School Football: Week 2 schedule

Week 2 begins with three games tonight and a huge slate on Friday.
YORK, Pa. — The second week of high school football kicks off early in Central Pennsylvania with a pair of Thursday-night showdowns, then gets underway in earnest with 46 games on the docket for Friday and one more for Saturday.

Follow FOX43's High School Football Frenzy for previews of our Game of the Week and highlights of all the action as it unfolds.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Non-League

Warwick at Central Dauphin East

Cocalico at Cedar Cliff

Annville-Cleona at Fleetwood

Friday, Sept. 3

Non-League

Gettysburg at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Manheim Central

Manheim Township at Dallastown

York at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg

Wilson at Governor Mifflin

Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley

Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg

Solanco at Kennard-Dale

Columbia at Donegal

Ephrata at Palmyra

Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic

Reading at Lebanon

Elco at Schuylkill Valley

Northern Lebanon at Hamburg

Pequea Valley at Hanover

Central York at Cumberland Valley

Northern at Dover

Red Land at Northeastern

Red Lion at Waynesboro

West York at Spring Grove

York Suburban at South Western

Eastern York at Fairfield

New Oxford at East Pennsboro

Littlestown at Susquehannock

Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs

Biglerville at Camp Hill

York Catholic at Trinity

Shippensburg at Big Spring

Middletown at Bishop McDevitt

Belmont Charter at Steel-High

Greencastle-Antrim at Lower Dauphin

Milton Hershey at Susquehanna Township

West Perry at Newport

Williamsport at Altoona

Hershey at Carlisle

Berks Catholic at Central Dauphin

Chambersburg at Spring Ford

Harrisburg at Hazelton

Downingtown East at State College

Hollidaysburg at Mifflin County

Liberty

James Buchanan at Halifax

Juniata at Upper Dauphin

Susquenita at Line Mountain

Saturday, Sept. 4

Non-League

Octorara at York Tech, 11 a.m.

