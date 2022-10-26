x
High School

High School Football: Here's the schedule for the last week of the regular season

Division titles and District 3 playoff berths will be on the line in a Week 10 slate full of huge matchups
Credit: WPMT

YORK, Pa. — The final week of the 2022 regular season is upon us in high school football, and there's no shortage of huge matchups.

The FOX43 High School Frenzy Game of the Week is the YAIAA Division I title clash between Central York and York High, set for 7 p.m. at Smalls Athletic Complex. 

We'll also have live coverage of the L-L League Section 2 title clash between Exeter and Manheim Central, set for 7 p.m. Friday in Manheim.

Friday, Oct. 28

L-L League Section 1

Hempfield (5-0, 7-2) at Reading (1-4, 3-6)

Wilson (4-1, 7-2) at Manheim Township (4-1, 7-2)

Penn Manor (2-3, 4-5) at McCaskey (0-5, 1-8)

L-L League Section 2

Muhlenberg (1-4, 2-7) at Conestoga Valley (2-3, 4-5)

Exeter Township (5-0, 9-0) at Manheim Central (5-0, 9-0)

Governor Mifflin (2-3, 3-6) at Warwick (3-2, 4-5)

L-L League Section 3

Daniel Boone (0-5, 1-8) at Fleetwood (0-5, 2-7)

Ephrata (3-2, 6-3) at Elizabethtown (3-2, 7-2)

Garden Spot (4-1, 7-2) at Solanco (5-0, 9-0)

L-L League Section 4

Berks Catholic (3-3, 3-6) at ELCO (1-5, 4-5)

Conrad Weiser (2-4, 3-6) at Cocalico (4-2, 5-4)

Octorara (0-6, 1-8) at Donegal (2-4, 3-6)

L-L League Section 5

Northern Lebanon (1-5, 2-7) at Annville-Cleona (4-2, 6-3)

Columbia (1-5, 3-6) at Hamburg (4-2, 7-2)

Pequea Valley (1-5, 1-8) at Kutztown (2-4, 3-6)

Lancaster Catholic (6-0, 9-0) at Schuylkill Valley (5-1, 6-3)

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona (2-4, 5-4) at Cumberland Valley (3-3, 6-3)

Carlisle (3-3, 5-4) at Central Dauphin East (1-5, 3-6)

State College (6-0, 9-0) at Chambersburg (1-5, 3-6)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin (2-4, 4-5) at Bishop McDevitt (6-0, 7-1)

Mifflin County (3-3, 5-4) at Red Land (1-5, 2-7)

Milton Hershey (4-2, 6-3) at Cedar Cliff (4-2, 6-3)

Palmyra (0-6, 1-8) at Hershey (4-2, 4-5)

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro (1-5, 4-5) at Waynesboro (1-5, 2-7)

Gettysburg (5-1, 7-2) at Susquehanna Township (4-2, 6-3)

Greencastle-Antrim (1-5, 4-5) at Shippensburg (4-2, 7-2)

Northern (4-2, 5-4) at Mechanicsburg (4-2, 4-5)

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring at Middletown -- cancelled

Boiling Springs (0-3, 2-6) at Camp Hill (1-3, 5-4)

Mid-Penn Liberty

James Buchanan (2-4, 3-6) at Newport (1-4, 1-8)

Juniata (4-1, 6-3) at Susquenita (4-1, 5-4)

Upper Dauphin (5-0, 7-2) at Line Mountain (3-2, 4-5)

YAIAA Division I

Central York (5-0, 8-1) at William Penn (5-0, 6-2)

Dallastown (3-2, 4-5) at Red Lion (1-4, 3-6)

Spring Grove (2-3, 5-4) at South Western (2-3, 6-3)

YAIAA Division II

Dover (4-1, 7-2) at West York (2-3, 2-7)

New Oxford (5-0, 7-2) at Eastern York (1-4, 2-7)

Kennard-Dale (2-3, 3-6) at Susquehannock (1-4, 3-6)

YAIAA Division III

Bermudian Springs (4-2, 4-5) at Littlestown (5-1, 5-4)

York Catholic (4-2, 4-5) at Biglerville (2-4, 4-5)

Delone Catholic (6-0, 6-3) at Fairfield (2-4, 2-6)

York Tech (0-7, 1-8) at Hanover (1-5, 2-7)

Non-League

Cedar Crest (4-5) at Lebanon (0-9)

Twin Valley (5-4) at Hatboro-Horsham (1-6)

Trinity (5-4) at Halifax (1-8)

Northeastern (1-8) at York Suburban (5-4)

Saturday, Oct. 29

L-L League Section 4

Lampeter-Strasburg (6-0, 8-1) at Wyomissing (6-0, 9-0), 1:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin (3-6 3-3) at Harrisburg (5-1, 6-2), 1 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

West Perry (4-0, 9-0) at Steelton-Highspire (4-0, 7-1), noon

