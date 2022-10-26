High School Football: Here's the schedule for the last week of the regular season

YORK, Pa. — The final week of the 2022 regular season is upon us in high school football, and there's no shortage of huge matchups.
The FOX43 High School Frenzy Game of the Week is the YAIAA Division I title clash between Central York and York High, set for 7 p.m. at Smalls Athletic Complex.
We'll also have live coverage of the L-L League Section 2 title clash between Exeter and Manheim Central, set for 7 p.m. Friday in Manheim.
Friday, Oct. 28
L-L League Section 1
Hempfield (5-0, 7-2) at Reading (1-4, 3-6)
Wilson (4-1, 7-2) at Manheim Township (4-1, 7-2)
Penn Manor (2-3, 4-5) at McCaskey (0-5, 1-8)
L-L League Section 2
Muhlenberg (1-4, 2-7) at Conestoga Valley (2-3, 4-5)
Exeter Township (5-0, 9-0) at Manheim Central (5-0, 9-0)
Governor Mifflin (2-3, 3-6) at Warwick (3-2, 4-5)
L-L League Section 3
Daniel Boone (0-5, 1-8) at Fleetwood (0-5, 2-7)
Ephrata (3-2, 6-3) at Elizabethtown (3-2, 7-2)
Garden Spot (4-1, 7-2) at Solanco (5-0, 9-0)
L-L League Section 4
Berks Catholic (3-3, 3-6) at ELCO (1-5, 4-5)
Conrad Weiser (2-4, 3-6) at Cocalico (4-2, 5-4)
Octorara (0-6, 1-8) at Donegal (2-4, 3-6)
L-L League Section 5
Northern Lebanon (1-5, 2-7) at Annville-Cleona (4-2, 6-3)
Columbia (1-5, 3-6) at Hamburg (4-2, 7-2)
Pequea Valley (1-5, 1-8) at Kutztown (2-4, 3-6)
Lancaster Catholic (6-0, 9-0) at Schuylkill Valley (5-1, 6-3)
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Altoona (2-4, 5-4) at Cumberland Valley (3-3, 6-3)
Carlisle (3-3, 5-4) at Central Dauphin East (1-5, 3-6)
State College (6-0, 9-0) at Chambersburg (1-5, 3-6)
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin (2-4, 4-5) at Bishop McDevitt (6-0, 7-1)
Mifflin County (3-3, 5-4) at Red Land (1-5, 2-7)
Milton Hershey (4-2, 6-3) at Cedar Cliff (4-2, 6-3)
Palmyra (0-6, 1-8) at Hershey (4-2, 4-5)
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro (1-5, 4-5) at Waynesboro (1-5, 2-7)
Gettysburg (5-1, 7-2) at Susquehanna Township (4-2, 6-3)
Greencastle-Antrim (1-5, 4-5) at Shippensburg (4-2, 7-2)
Northern (4-2, 5-4) at Mechanicsburg (4-2, 4-5)
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring at Middletown -- cancelled
Boiling Springs (0-3, 2-6) at Camp Hill (1-3, 5-4)
Mid-Penn Liberty
James Buchanan (2-4, 3-6) at Newport (1-4, 1-8)
Juniata (4-1, 6-3) at Susquenita (4-1, 5-4)
Upper Dauphin (5-0, 7-2) at Line Mountain (3-2, 4-5)
YAIAA Division I
Central York (5-0, 8-1) at William Penn (5-0, 6-2)
Dallastown (3-2, 4-5) at Red Lion (1-4, 3-6)
Spring Grove (2-3, 5-4) at South Western (2-3, 6-3)
YAIAA Division II
Dover (4-1, 7-2) at West York (2-3, 2-7)
New Oxford (5-0, 7-2) at Eastern York (1-4, 2-7)
Kennard-Dale (2-3, 3-6) at Susquehannock (1-4, 3-6)
YAIAA Division III
Bermudian Springs (4-2, 4-5) at Littlestown (5-1, 5-4)
York Catholic (4-2, 4-5) at Biglerville (2-4, 4-5)
Delone Catholic (6-0, 6-3) at Fairfield (2-4, 2-6)
York Tech (0-7, 1-8) at Hanover (1-5, 2-7)
Non-League
Cedar Crest (4-5) at Lebanon (0-9)
Twin Valley (5-4) at Hatboro-Horsham (1-6)
Trinity (5-4) at Halifax (1-8)
Northeastern (1-8) at York Suburban (5-4)
Saturday, Oct. 29
L-L League Section 4
Lampeter-Strasburg (6-0, 8-1) at Wyomissing (6-0, 9-0), 1:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Central Dauphin (3-6 3-3) at Harrisburg (5-1, 6-2), 1 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
West Perry (4-0, 9-0) at Steelton-Highspire (4-0, 7-1), noon