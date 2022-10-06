High School Football: The Week 7 schedule for Central PA

YORK, Pa. — We're at Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season, with another heavy slate of games set to kick off with action Thursday night.
Friday night, we'll be live-streaming our Frenzy Game of the Week -- the Mid-Penn Colonial clash between Northern (3-3) and East Pennsboro (4-2) -- through our partnership with High School Sports Live.
You can watch on FOX43+ or Antenna TV.
Here's a look at all the other action for Week 7.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Mid-Penn Keystone
Milton Hershey (3-3) at Mifflin County (4-2)
Friday, Oct. 7
L-L League Section 1
Manheim Township (4-2, 1-1) at Cedar Crest (3-3, 1-2)
Hempfield (5-1, 3-0) at Wilson (5-1, 2-0)
McCaskey (1-5, 0-2) at Reading (2-4, 0-3)
L-L League Section 2
Governor Mifflin (2-4, 1-1) at Conestoga Valley (3-3, 1-1)
Muhlenberg (2-4, 1-2) at Exeter Township (6-0, 3-0)
Manheim Central (6-0, 2-0) at Lebanon (0-6, 0-3)
L-L League Section 3
Elizabethtown (6-0, 2-0) at Solanco (6-0, 2-0)
Fleetwood (2-4, 0-2) at Ephrata (3-3, 1-2)
Twin Valley (3-3, 1-2) at Garden Spot (5-1, 3-0)
L-L League Section 4
Berks Catholic (2-4, 2-1) at Lampeter-Strasburg (5-1, 3-0)
Donegal (1-5, 0-3) at Conrad Weiser (3-3, 2-1)
Octorara (1-5, 0-3) at ELCO (3-3, 0-3)
L-L League Section 5
Lancaster Catholic (6-0, 3-0) at Annville-Cleona (4-2, 2-1)
Columbia (2-4, 0-3) at Schuylkill Valley (4-2, 3-0)
Hamburg (5-1, 2-1) at Pequea Valley (1-5, 1-2)
Kutztown (1-5, 0-3) at Northern Lebanon (2-4, 1-2)
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Altoona (4-2, 1-2) at Chambersburg (2-4, 0-3)
Carlisle (3-3, 1-2) at State College (6-0, 3-0)
Cumberland Valley (5-1, 2-1) at Central Dauphin (2-4, 2-1)
Mid-Penn Keystone
Hershey (3-3, 3-0) at Bishop McDevitt (4-1, 3-0)
Cedar Cliff (3-3, 1-2) at Lower Dauphin (4-2, 2-1)
Palmyra (1-5, 0-3) at Red Land (1-5, 0-3)
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern (3-3, 2-1) at East Pennsboro (4-2, 1-2)
Gettysburg (5-1, 3-0) at Waynesboro (2-4, 1-2)
Susquehanna Township (3-3, 1-2) at Greencastle-Antrim (4-2, 1-2)
Mechanicsburg (2-4, 2-1) at Shippensburg (4-2, 1-2)
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring (2-4, 1-2) at West Perry (6-0, 0-0)
Steelton-Highspire (3-1, 2-0) at Camp Hill (4-1, 0-1)
Middletown at Trinity -- cancelled
Mid-Penn Liberty
Line Mountain (2-4, 1-1) at Halifax (1-5, 0-3)
Upper Dauphin (4-2, 3-0) at James Buchanan (3-3, 2-1)
Susquenita (2-4, 1-1) at Newport (0-6, 0-3)
YAIAA Division I
Central York (5-1, 3-0) at Northeastern (1-5, 0-3)
Red Lion (2-4, 0-2) at Spring Grove (4-2, 1-1)
YAIAA Division II
Eastern York (2-4, 1-1) at Dover (4-2, 2-1)
Kennard-Dale (3-3, 2-0) at New Oxford (5-1, 3-0)
Susquehannock (2-4, 0-2) at York Suburban (2-4, 0-3)
YAIAA Division III
Fairfield (1-4, 1-2) at Bermudian Springs (2-4, 2-1)
Biglerville (3-3, 1-2) at Delone Catholic (3-3, 3-0)
Hanover (2-4, 1-2) at York Catholic (2-4, 2-1)
York Tech (1-5, 0-3) at Littlestown (2-4, 2-1)
Non-League
Daniel Boone (1-5) at Penn Manor (3-3)
Warwick (2-4) at Souderton (5-1)
West York (1-5) at South Western (4-2)
Juniata (4-2) at Boiling Springs (2-4)
Saturday, Oct. 8
L-L League Section 4
Cocalico (3-3, 2-1) at Wyomissing (6-0, 3-0) 1:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Central Dauphin East (2-4, 0-3) at Harrisburg (4-1, 3-0), 1 p.m.
YAIAA Division I
Dallastown (3-3, 2-1) at William Penn (3-2, 2-0), 2 p.m.