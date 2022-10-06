High School Football: The Week 7 schedule for Central PA

Our Frenzy Game of the Week, Northern York at East Pennsboro, will be live-streamed on FOX43+ and Antenna TV.

YORK, Pa. — We're at Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season, with another heavy slate of games set to kick off with action Thursday night.

Friday night, we'll be live-streaming our Frenzy Game of the Week -- the Mid-Penn Colonial clash between Northern (3-3) and East Pennsboro (4-2) -- through our partnership with High School Sports Live.

You can watch on FOX43+ or Antenna TV.

Here's a look at all the other action for Week 7.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey (3-3) at Mifflin County (4-2)

Friday, Oct. 7

L-L League Section 1

Manheim Township (4-2, 1-1) at Cedar Crest (3-3, 1-2)

Hempfield (5-1, 3-0) at Wilson (5-1, 2-0)

McCaskey (1-5, 0-2) at Reading (2-4, 0-3)

L-L League Section 2

Governor Mifflin (2-4, 1-1) at Conestoga Valley (3-3, 1-1)

Muhlenberg (2-4, 1-2) at Exeter Township (6-0, 3-0)

Manheim Central (6-0, 2-0) at Lebanon (0-6, 0-3)

L-L League Section 3

Elizabethtown (6-0, 2-0) at Solanco (6-0, 2-0)

Fleetwood (2-4, 0-2) at Ephrata (3-3, 1-2)

Twin Valley (3-3, 1-2) at Garden Spot (5-1, 3-0)

L-L League Section 4

Berks Catholic (2-4, 2-1) at Lampeter-Strasburg (5-1, 3-0)

Donegal (1-5, 0-3) at Conrad Weiser (3-3, 2-1)

Octorara (1-5, 0-3) at ELCO (3-3, 0-3)

L-L League Section 5

Lancaster Catholic (6-0, 3-0) at Annville-Cleona (4-2, 2-1)

Columbia (2-4, 0-3) at Schuylkill Valley (4-2, 3-0)

Hamburg (5-1, 2-1) at Pequea Valley (1-5, 1-2)

Kutztown (1-5, 0-3) at Northern Lebanon (2-4, 1-2)

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona (4-2, 1-2) at Chambersburg (2-4, 0-3)

Carlisle (3-3, 1-2) at State College (6-0, 3-0)

Cumberland Valley (5-1, 2-1) at Central Dauphin (2-4, 2-1)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey (3-3, 3-0) at Bishop McDevitt (4-1, 3-0)

Cedar Cliff (3-3, 1-2) at Lower Dauphin (4-2, 2-1)

Palmyra (1-5, 0-3) at Red Land (1-5, 0-3)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern (3-3, 2-1) at East Pennsboro (4-2, 1-2)

Gettysburg (5-1, 3-0) at Waynesboro (2-4, 1-2)

Susquehanna Township (3-3, 1-2) at Greencastle-Antrim (4-2, 1-2)

Mechanicsburg (2-4, 2-1) at Shippensburg (4-2, 1-2)

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring (2-4, 1-2) at West Perry (6-0, 0-0)

Steelton-Highspire (3-1, 2-0) at Camp Hill (4-1, 0-1)

Middletown at Trinity -- cancelled

Mid-Penn Liberty

Line Mountain (2-4, 1-1) at Halifax (1-5, 0-3)

Upper Dauphin (4-2, 3-0) at James Buchanan (3-3, 2-1)

Susquenita (2-4, 1-1) at Newport (0-6, 0-3)

YAIAA Division I

Central York (5-1, 3-0) at Northeastern (1-5, 0-3)

Red Lion (2-4, 0-2) at Spring Grove (4-2, 1-1)

YAIAA Division II

Eastern York (2-4, 1-1) at Dover (4-2, 2-1)

Kennard-Dale (3-3, 2-0) at New Oxford (5-1, 3-0)

Susquehannock (2-4, 0-2) at York Suburban (2-4, 0-3)

YAIAA Division III

Fairfield (1-4, 1-2) at Bermudian Springs (2-4, 2-1)

Biglerville (3-3, 1-2) at Delone Catholic (3-3, 3-0)

Hanover (2-4, 1-2) at York Catholic (2-4, 2-1)

York Tech (1-5, 0-3) at Littlestown (2-4, 2-1)

Non-League

Daniel Boone (1-5) at Penn Manor (3-3)

Warwick (2-4) at Souderton (5-1)

West York (1-5) at South Western (4-2)

Juniata (4-2) at Boiling Springs (2-4)

Saturday, Oct. 8

L-L League Section 4

Cocalico (3-3, 2-1) at Wyomissing (6-0, 3-0) 1:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin East (2-4, 0-3) at Harrisburg (4-1, 3-0), 1 p.m.

YAIAA Division I