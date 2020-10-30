High school football scores, highlights for Oct. 30

The District 3 playoffs get underway, while several other teams who missed the postseason will be in action as well across Central Pennsylvania.

Note: The video is from Oct. 23.

There are plenty of treats in store for high school football fans this Halloween weekend, as the District 3 playoffs begin for a handful of teams in four of the district's six classifications, while those left out of the postseason race square off in regular-season action.

Here's this week's slate of games. FOX43 will get you ready for the action with the High School Football Frenzy at 6 p.m., update the scores right here as the games are in progress, and will wrap everything up with highlights at 10 p.m.

District 3 Playoffs

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

Steelton-Highspire (5-0) at Delone Catholic (6-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

Camp Hill (2-2) at York Catholic (5-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

Bermudian Springs (4-2) at Middletown (3-1), 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs (4-1) at Wyomissing (5-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS

Central York (6-0) at Central Dauphin (5-0), 7 p.m.

York High (6-0) at Harrisburg (4-0) -- Harrisburg forfeits due to COVID-19 quarantine

Regular Season

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Cedar Crest at Elizabethtown

Warwick at Hempfield

Cocalico at Manheim Township

Solanco at Penn Manor

Wilson at Manheim Central

Garden Spot at Octorara -- cancelled

Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic

Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg

Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley

McCaskey at Conestoga Valley

Ephrata at Donegal

Non-League

Octorara at West Chester Henderson

Mid-Penn

Red Land at Twin Valley

James Buchanan at Line Mountain

East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

Northern York at Waynesboro

West Perry at Susquehanna Township

State College at Altoona

CD East at Carlisle

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County

Lower Dauphin at Palmyra

Susquenita at Juniata

Newport at Upper Dauphin

YAIAA

Northeastern at Dover

South Western at Spring Grove

New Oxford at West York

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York

Fairfield at Littlestown

York Suburban at Susquehannock