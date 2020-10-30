High school football scores, highlights for Oct. 30

Note: The video is from Oct. 23.
There are plenty of treats in store for high school football fans this Halloween weekend, as the District 3 playoffs begin for a handful of teams in four of the district's six classifications, while those left out of the postseason race square off in regular-season action.
Here's this week's slate of games. FOX43 will get you ready for the action with the High School Football Frenzy at 6 p.m., update the scores right here as the games are in progress, and will wrap everything up with highlights at 10 p.m.
District 3 Playoffs
CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP
Steelton-Highspire (5-0) at Delone Catholic (6-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
Camp Hill (2-2) at York Catholic (5-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
Bermudian Springs (4-2) at Middletown (3-1), 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs (4-1) at Wyomissing (5-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS
Central York (6-0) at Central Dauphin (5-0), 7 p.m.
York High (6-0) at Harrisburg (4-0) -- Harrisburg forfeits due to COVID-19 quarantine
Regular Season
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Cedar Crest at Elizabethtown
Warwick at Hempfield
Cocalico at Manheim Township
Solanco at Penn Manor
Wilson at Manheim Central
Garden Spot at Octorara -- cancelled
Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic
Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg
Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley
McCaskey at Conestoga Valley
Ephrata at Donegal
Non-League
Octorara at West Chester Henderson
Mid-Penn
Red Land at Twin Valley
James Buchanan at Line Mountain
East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim
Northern York at Waynesboro
West Perry at Susquehanna Township
State College at Altoona
CD East at Carlisle
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County
Lower Dauphin at Palmyra
Susquenita at Juniata
Newport at Upper Dauphin
YAIAA
Northeastern at Dover
South Western at Spring Grove
New Oxford at West York
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York
Fairfield at Littlestown
York Suburban at Susquehannock
Red Lion at Dallastown