x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

High School

High school football scores & highlights for Nov. 6

It's another week of High School Football in Central Pennsylvania!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Here's this week's slate of games. FOX43 will get you ready for the action with the High School Football Frenzy at 6 p.m. and will wrap everything up with highlights at 10 p.m.

DISTRICT III Playoffs

6A Championship - Central York

York 21, Central York 48

5A Semifinals

Mechanicsburg 14, Governor Mifflin 68

New Oxford at Warwick on Saturday at 7:00 p.m

4A Semifinals 

Northern York 7, Elco 42

Conrad Weiser 35,  Lampeter-Strasburg 56

3A Championship - Wyomissing

Wyomissing 38, Middletown 16

2A Championship -Camp Hill

Camp Hill 21, York Catholic 7

PIAA Playoffs 

Muncy at Steel-High on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the brand new FOX43 app here.