High school football scores & highlights for Nov. 6

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Here's this week's slate of games. FOX43 will get you ready for the action with the High School Football Frenzy at 6 p.m. and will wrap everything up with highlights at 10 p.m.
DISTRICT III Playoffs
6A Championship - Central York
York 21, Central York 48
5A Semifinals
Mechanicsburg 14, Governor Mifflin 68
New Oxford at Warwick on Saturday at 7:00 p.m
4A Semifinals
Northern York 7, Elco 42
Conrad Weiser 35, Lampeter-Strasburg 56
3A Championship - Wyomissing
Wyomissing 38, Middletown 16
2A Championship -Camp Hill
Camp Hill 21, York Catholic 7
PIAA Playoffs
Muncy at Steel-High on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.