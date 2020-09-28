x
WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon

High School

High School Football: L-L League, Mid-Penn and YAIAA standings

See how your favorite team stacks up

Editor's Note: The above video is from Sept. 25

Here are the updated high school football standings for the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn Conference, and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Remember, FOX43 will give you five games to watch each week with the Frenzy Five, set up all the action every Friday night with the High School Football Frenzy live show at 6 p.m., update the scores of all the action of games in progress, and provide a list of links to live-streams of all the Central Pennsylvania high schools at our Stream Center.

Lancaster-Lebanon League Standings

Credit: FOX43
Credit: FOX43
Credit: FOX43
Credit: FOX43

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Credit: FOX43
Credit: FOX43
Credit: FOX43
Credit: FOX43
Credit: FOX43

York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association

Credit: FOX43
Credit: FOX43
Credit: FOX43

