High school football kicks off this week! Here's the Week 1 schedule

YORK, Pa. — High school football is back!
The 2021 season kicks off Friday night, with a slew of games in Central Pennsylvania. There are 48 games on tap Friday, and two more set to kick off Saturday. The Mid-Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League, and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association's teams will all be in action.
We'll preview all the action on the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Friday night at 6 p.m., and give you all the highlights at 10.
Here's the Week 1 schedule. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Friday, August 27
Non-League Games
Lebanon at Cedar Crest
Dallastown at Hempfield
Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township
McCaskey at Reading
Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor
Central Dauphin at Wilson
Conrad Weiser at Cocalico
Elizabethtown at Donegal
Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central
Palmyra at Solanco
Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick
Muhlenberg at Ephrata
Garden Spot at Twin Valley
Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic
Schuylkill Valley at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Eastern York
Susquenita at Elco
Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon
Octorara at Kennard-Dale
Biglerville at Pequea Valley (ppd. to 11/5)
Central York at Exeter
West York at Dover
Gettysburg at Northeastern
Cedar Cliff at Red Lion
Spring Grove at Waynesboro
Milton Hershey at South Western
Governor Mifflin at William Penn
Bermudian Springs at New Oxford
Hanover at Susquehannock
East Pennsboro at York Suburban
Delone Catholic at Trinity
Fairfield at Camp Hill
Littlestown at Boiling Springs
West Perry at Big Spring
Lower Dauphin at Middletown
Steel-High at Morrisville Boro
Chambersburg at Greencastle-Antrim
Carlisle at Mechanicsburg
Northern at Red Land
Shippensburg at Hershey
Susquehanna Township at Kennett
Altoona at Hollidaysburg
State College at Mifflin County
LaSalle College at Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.
Mid-Penn Liberty
Halifax at Newport
James Buchanan at Upper Dauphin
Line Mountain at Juniata
Saturday, Aug. 28
Non-League
Hamburg at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Harrisburg at Pine-Richland, 4:30 p.m.