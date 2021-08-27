x
High school football kicks off this week! Here's the Week 1 schedule

With a whopping 48 games on tap for Friday night (plus two more on Saturday), Week 1 of the 2021 season will be an action-packed affair.
Credit: FOX43

YORK, Pa. — High school football is back!  

The 2021 season kicks off Friday night, with a slew of games in Central Pennsylvania. There are 48 games on tap Friday, and two more set to kick off Saturday. The Mid-Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League, and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association's teams will all be in action.

We'll preview all the action on the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Friday night at 6 p.m., and give you all the highlights at 10.

Here's the Week 1 schedule. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Friday, August 27

Non-League Games

Lebanon at Cedar Crest

Dallastown at Hempfield

Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township

McCaskey at Reading

Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor

Central Dauphin at Wilson

Conrad Weiser at Cocalico

Elizabethtown at Donegal

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central

Palmyra at Solanco

Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick

Muhlenberg at Ephrata

Garden Spot at Twin Valley

Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic

Schuylkill Valley at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Eastern York

Susquenita at Elco

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon

Octorara at Kennard-Dale

Biglerville at Pequea Valley (ppd. to 11/5)

Central York at Exeter

West York at Dover

Gettysburg at Northeastern

Cedar Cliff at Red Lion

Spring Grove at Waynesboro

Milton Hershey at South Western

Governor Mifflin at William Penn

Bermudian Springs at New Oxford

Hanover at Susquehannock

East Pennsboro at York Suburban

Delone Catholic at Trinity

Fairfield at Camp Hill

Littlestown at Boiling Springs

West Perry at Big Spring

Lower Dauphin at Middletown

Steel-High at Morrisville Boro

Chambersburg at Greencastle-Antrim

Carlisle at Mechanicsburg

Northern at Red Land

Shippensburg at Hershey

Susquehanna Township at Kennett

Altoona at Hollidaysburg

State College at Mifflin County

LaSalle College at Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Liberty

Halifax at Newport

James Buchanan at Upper Dauphin

Line Mountain at Juniata

Saturday, Aug. 28

Non-League

Hamburg at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Pine-Richland, 4:30 p.m.

