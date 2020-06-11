x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

High School

High School Football: Here are the playoff and regular-season games on tap for Nov. 6-7

The playoffs continue for some Central PA qualifiers, while other teams enter the home stretch of their regular-season games

Note: The video above is from Oct. 30.

Here is Central Pennsylvania's high school football schedule for this weekend, beginning with the District 3 and PIAA playoff games on tap.

All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

Camp Hill (2-2) at York Catholic (5-1)

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Wyomissing (6-0) at Middletown (4-1)

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

Conrad Weiser (6-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (7-0)

Northern York (5-1) at Elco (6-0)

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIP

Central York (7-0) at York (6-0)

REGULAR-SEASON GAMES

Berks Catholic at Donegal, 6 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at James Buchanan, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley

McCaskey at Octorara

Manheim Township at Pennsbury

Exeter at Elizabethtown

Cocalico at Hempfield

Pequea Valley at Pine Grove

Dallastown at South Western

West York at Gettysburg

East Pennsboro at Greencastle-Antrim

Susquehanna Township at Shippensburg

Waynesboro at West Perry

Big Spring at Susquenita

Boiling Springs at Line Mountain

Trinity at Halifax

Altoona at CD East

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

State College at Chambersburg

Palmyra at Bishop McDevitt

Cedar Cliff at Red Land

Mifflin County at Lower Dauphin

SATURDAY'S GAMES

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

Mechanicsburg (6-0) at Governor Mifflin (6-0)

New Oxford (6-0) at Warwick (7-0)

PIAA CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Juniata (5-1) vs. Oil City (8-0)

1 p.m. at Altoona HS

PIAA CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

Muncy (7-1) at Steelton-Highspire (6-0), 1 p.m.

REGULAR-SEASON GAMES

Hershey at Manheim Central, noon

RELATED: FOX43 Stream Center: Your 2020 High School Football Live Stream home in Central Pa.