High School Football: Harrisburg faces rematch with State College in PIAA Class 6A playoff quarterfinals

The newly crowned District 3 champion Cougars defeated their Mid-Penn Commonwealth neighbors 15-13 in the regular season.

The COVID-19 pandemic scuttled a potentially magical season for Harrisburg last year.

This year, the Cougars appear to be making up for lost time.

After battling past Wilson to capture its second district title in four years last weekend, Harrisburg is setting its sights on a deep run in the state playoffs. The Cougars host their Mid-Penn Commonwealth neighbors, State College, in the state quarterfinals Saturday at 1 p.m. at Severance Field.

Other than Class 5A state title contender Governor Mifflin, who handed Harrisburg its only loss of the season on Sept. 17, State College gave the Cougars their stiffest test in the regular season, falling 15-13 on Oct. 23.

Harrisburg also had narrow escapes against Pine-Richland (a 26-21 win in the season opener) and Manheim Township (a 20-17 overtime win on Sept. 11), but the State College victory was the closest shave for the Cougars.

The Little Lions scored a touchdown with six seconds left in regulation and went for a potentially game-tying two-point conversion, but Harrisburg's defense forced junior quarterback Jack Morris to throw an incompletion in the end zone. The Cougars then recovered the ensuing onside kickoff to salt the game away.

State College, the reigning District 4/6 champions, would love to get some revenge against Harrisburg in the rematch.

Let's take a closer look at the matchup.

State College (7-5) at Harrisburg (12-1)

Saturday, 1 p.m. at Severance Field

ABOUT STATE COLLEGE: The Lions captured the District 4/6 title with a 17-14 victory over Williamsport in the District 4/6 subregional on Nov. 12, and followed that up with a 28-19 triumph over District 2 champion Delaware Valley in its PIAA Class 6A playoff opener last week.

State College has won three in a row after faltering down the stretch of the regular season. Beset by a series of injuries to key players, including starting QB Finn Furmanek and WR Jashuan Green , the Little Lions lost four of five games at one point, with only a 21-18 overtime victory against Cumberland Valley preventing a five-game skid.

State College dropped games to CD East (34-13), Central Dauphin (42-21), Carlisle (21-14) and Harrisburg over that stretch before ending the regular season with a 21-7 win over Altoona.

The Lions finished sixth in the Mid-Penn Conference. If they had competed in District 3 and not District 6, they would not have qualified for the postseason.

But State College is in the playoffs, and is making the most of its chance. Against Delaware Valley last week, sophomore quarterback Owen Yerka accounted for 142 total yards and three touchdowns, RB Brady Bendik added 158 rushing yards and another score, and the Lion defense held Delaware Valley star Joe Sciascia to under 100 yards to earn the victory.

Yerka split time at QB with junior Jack Morris as a substitute for Furmanek in the regular season, but has taken over in the playoffs.

He's completed 23 of 42 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and added 447 yards and four scores on 111 carries on the ground.

Bendik has 699 yards and five scores to lead the Lion ground attack, which averages 155 yards per game.

Furmanek attempted one pass for State College against Delaware Valley, but did not complete it. His status for Saturday's game is undetermined.

Green did return to the Lion lineup and caught two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown against Delaware Valley last week. He's got 16 catches for 136 yard and 10 TDs this season.

ABOUT HARRISBURG: The Cougars rallied to defeat Wilson 14-10 last week to capture the District 3 Class 6A title. It was the ninth straight victory for Harrisburg, whose only loss was a 49-13 setback against Governor Mifflin back in September.

Last Saturday's victory was especially sweet for the Cougars, whose 2020 District 3 playoff run was aborted before it even began. Just hours after last year's playoff brackets were unveiled, Harrisburg was forced to bow out of the playoffs after a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

All that came after the Cougars had to scramble to pick up enough games in the regular season to even qualify for Districts, because the pandemic delayed the start of their season by more than a month.

This year, the Cougars only had to reschedule on game due to COVID-19, and then won it -- defeating Manheim Township 20-17 in overtime after the Blue Streaks subbed in for Central Dauphin, whose season was briefly upended by the virus.

Against Wilson, the Cougars trailed 10-7 in the fourth quarter, but got a huge defensive stop in their own territory. Mahkai Hopkins then raced for 38 yards to kick-start Harrisburg's eventual game-winning scoring drive, which was capped by a seven-yard TD run by QB Shawn Lee.

The Cougar defense then forced another turnover on downs late in the game, and Harrisburg was able to run the clock down and hold on for a hard-fought win.

Hopkins finished with 128 rushing yards for Harrisburg, while Lee rushed for both Cougar touchdowns and threw for 154 yards on 6-of-12 passing.

While he took a back seat to Hopkins against Wilson Saturday, managing just 57 total yards, Kyle Williams is Harrisburg's main catalyst on offense. The junior running back leads the team in rushing (93-614, four TDs) and receiving (57-636, nine TDs).

Hopkins has 556 yards and eight scores on 117 carries for Harrisburg, while Lee has completed 83 of 132 passes for 866 yards and eight touchdowns in seven starts for the Cougars.