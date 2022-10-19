High school football: A look at the District 3 power rankings after Week 8

YORK, Pa. — With two games left in the regular season, the race for the District 3 playoffs in high school football is almost at its peak.
The district's 92 teams are still jockeying for position in the power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in their six respective classes.
Here's a look at the teams who are currently qualified, and those who are on the bubble.
(8 teams qualify)
- Cumberland Valley (6-2) -- at State College; vs. Altoona
- Central York (7-1) -- vs. Reading; at William Penn
- Hempfield (6-2) -- at Cedar Crest; at Reading
- Manheim Township (6-2) -- vs. Penn Manor; vs. Wilson
- Harrisburg (5-2) -- at Chambersburg; vs. Central Dauphin
- Wilson (6-2) -- vs. McCaskey; at Manheim Township
- William Penn (5-2) -- vs. South Western; vs. Central York
- Carlisle (4-4) -- vs. Altoona (5-3); at CD East
On the outside: Central Dauphin (3-5), Penn Manor (4-4), Cedar Crest (4-4)
(12 teams qualify)
- Solanco (8-0) -- vs. Fleetwood; vs. Garden Spot
- Exeter Twp. (8-0) -- vs. Conestoga Valley; at Manheim Central
- Gettysburg (7-1) -- at Northern; at Susquehanna Twp.
- New Oxford (7-1) -- vs. Fort Hill; at Eastern York
- Elizabethtown (7-1) -- vs. Garden Spot; vs. Ephrata
- South Western (6-2) -- at William Penn; vs. Spring Grove
- Shippensburg (6-2) -- at Waynesboro; vs. Greencastle-Antrim
- Dover (6-2) -- at Kennard-Dale; at West York
- Garden Spot (6-2) -- at Elizabethtown; at Solanco
- Spring Grove (5-3) -- at Dallastown; at South Western
- Cedar Cliff (5-3) -- at Red Land; vs. Milton Hershey
- Ephrata (5-3) -- vs. Muhlenberg; at Elizabethtown
On the outside: Conestoga Valley (4-4), Northern York (4-4), Cocalico (4-4), Lower Dauphin (4-4)
(10 teams qualify)
- Manheim Central (8-0) -- vs. Governor Mifflin; vs. Exeter Twp.
- Bishop McDevitt (6-1) -- at Mifflin County; vs. Lower Dauphin
- Lampeter-Strasburg (7-1) -- vs. Conrad Weiser; at Wyomissing
- Susquehanna Twp. (5-3) -- at East Pennsboro; vs. Gettysburg
- Milton Hershey (5-3) -- at Palmyra; at Cedar Cliff
- Twin Valley (4-4) -- at Daniel Boone; at Hatboro-Horsham
- East Pennsboro (4-4) -- vs. Susquehanna Twp.; at Waynesboro
- Kennard-Dale (3-5) -- vs. Dover; at Susquehannock
- Elco (4-4) -- at Donegal; vs. Berks Catholic
- York Suburban (4-4) -- vs. Eastern York; at Northeastern
On the outside: Susquehannock (3-5) , Conrad Weiser (3-5), Big Spring (3-5)
(Six teams qualify)
- Wyomissing (8-0) -- at Octorara; vs. Lampeter-Strasburg
- Lancaster Catholic (8-0) -- vs. Pequea Valley; at Schuylkill Valley
- West Perry (8-0) -- vs. Camp Hill; at Steel-High
- Schuylkill Valley (6-2) -- vs. Annville-Cleona; vs. Lancaster Catholic
- Hamburg (6-2) -- at Northern Lebanon; vs. Columbia
- Upper Dauphin (6-2) -- at Big Spring; at Line Mountain
On the outside: Berks Catholic (3-5), Susquenita (4-4), Littlestown (4-4), Biglerville (4-4)
(Four teams qualify)
- Trinity (5-3) -- vs. Steel-High; at Halifax
- Annville-Cleona (5-3) -- at Schuylkill Valley; vs. Northern Lebanon
- Delone Catholic (5-3) -- vs. Hanover; at Fairfield
- Camp Hill (5-3) -- at West Perry; vs. Boiling Springs
On the outside: York Catholic (3-5), Columbia (3-5)
(Two teams qualify)
- Steelton-Highspire (6-1) -- at Trinity; vs. West Perry
- Fairfield (2-5) -- at York Catholic; at Delone Catholic