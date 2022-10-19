High school football: A look at the District 3 power rankings after Week 8

With two games left, the chase for the playoffs in each of the district's six classes is at a fever pitch.

YORK, Pa. — With two games left in the regular season, the race for the District 3 playoffs in high school football is almost at its peak.

The district's 92 teams are still jockeying for position in the power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in their six respective classes.

Here's a look at the teams who are currently qualified, and those who are on the bubble.

(8 teams qualify)

Cumberland Valley (6-2) -- at State College; vs. Altoona Central York (7-1) -- vs. Reading; at William Penn Hempfield (6-2) -- at Cedar Crest; at Reading Manheim Township (6-2) -- vs. Penn Manor; vs. Wilson Harrisburg (5-2) -- at Chambersburg; vs. Central Dauphin Wilson (6-2) -- vs. McCaskey; at Manheim Township William Penn (5-2) -- vs. South Western; vs. Central York Carlisle (4-4) -- vs. Altoona (5-3); at CD East

On the outside: Central Dauphin (3-5), Penn Manor (4-4), Cedar Crest (4-4)

(12 teams qualify)

Solanco (8-0) -- vs. Fleetwood; vs. Garden Spot Exeter Twp. (8-0) -- vs. Conestoga Valley; at Manheim Central Gettysburg (7-1) -- at Northern; at Susquehanna Twp. New Oxford (7-1) -- vs. Fort Hill; at Eastern York Elizabethtown (7-1) -- vs. Garden Spot; vs. Ephrata South Western (6-2) -- at William Penn; vs. Spring Grove Shippensburg (6-2) -- at Waynesboro; vs. Greencastle-Antrim Dover (6-2) -- at Kennard-Dale; at West York Garden Spot (6-2) -- at Elizabethtown; at Solanco Spring Grove (5-3) -- at Dallastown; at South Western Cedar Cliff (5-3) -- at Red Land; vs. Milton Hershey Ephrata (5-3) -- vs. Muhlenberg; at Elizabethtown

On the outside: Conestoga Valley (4-4), Northern York (4-4), Cocalico (4-4), Lower Dauphin (4-4)

(10 teams qualify)

Manheim Central (8-0) -- vs. Governor Mifflin; vs. Exeter Twp. Bishop McDevitt (6-1) -- at Mifflin County; vs. Lower Dauphin Lampeter-Strasburg (7-1) -- vs. Conrad Weiser; at Wyomissing Susquehanna Twp. (5-3) -- at East Pennsboro; vs. Gettysburg Milton Hershey (5-3) -- at Palmyra; at Cedar Cliff Twin Valley (4-4) -- at Daniel Boone; at Hatboro-Horsham East Pennsboro (4-4) -- vs. Susquehanna Twp.; at Waynesboro Kennard-Dale (3-5) -- vs. Dover; at Susquehannock Elco (4-4) -- at Donegal; vs. Berks Catholic York Suburban (4-4) -- vs. Eastern York; at Northeastern

On the outside: Susquehannock (3-5) , Conrad Weiser (3-5), Big Spring (3-5)

(Six teams qualify)

Wyomissing (8-0) -- at Octorara; vs. Lampeter-Strasburg Lancaster Catholic (8-0) -- vs. Pequea Valley; at Schuylkill Valley West Perry (8-0) -- vs. Camp Hill; at Steel-High Schuylkill Valley (6-2) -- vs. Annville-Cleona; vs. Lancaster Catholic Hamburg (6-2) -- at Northern Lebanon; vs. Columbia Upper Dauphin (6-2) -- at Big Spring; at Line Mountain

On the outside: Berks Catholic (3-5), Susquenita (4-4), Littlestown (4-4), Biglerville (4-4)

(Four teams qualify)

Trinity (5-3) -- vs. Steel-High; at Halifax Annville-Cleona (5-3) -- at Schuylkill Valley; vs. Northern Lebanon Delone Catholic (5-3) -- vs. Hanover; at Fairfield Camp Hill (5-3) -- at West Perry; vs. Boiling Springs

On the outside: York Catholic (3-5), Columbia (3-5)

(Two teams qualify)