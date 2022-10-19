x
High School

High school football: A look at the District 3 power rankings after Week 8

With two games left, the chase for the playoffs in each of the district's six classes is at a fever pitch.
Credit: WPMT

YORK, Pa. — With two games left in the regular season, the race for the District 3 playoffs in high school football is almost at its peak.

The district's 92 teams are still jockeying for position in the power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in their six respective classes.

Here's a look at the teams who are currently qualified, and those who are on the bubble.

CLASS 6A 

(8 teams qualify)

  1. Cumberland Valley (6-2) -- at State College; vs. Altoona 
  2. Central York (7-1) -- vs. Reading; at William Penn
  3. Hempfield (6-2) -- at Cedar Crest; at Reading
  4. Manheim Township (6-2) -- vs. Penn Manor; vs. Wilson
  5. Harrisburg (5-2) -- at Chambersburg; vs. Central Dauphin
  6. Wilson (6-2) -- vs. McCaskey; at Manheim Township
  7. William Penn (5-2) -- vs. South Western; vs. Central York
  8. Carlisle (4-4) -- vs. Altoona (5-3); at CD East

On the outside: Central Dauphin (3-5), Penn Manor (4-4), Cedar Crest (4-4)

CLASS 5A

(12 teams qualify)

  1. Solanco (8-0) -- vs. Fleetwood; vs. Garden Spot
  2. Exeter Twp. (8-0) -- vs. Conestoga Valley; at Manheim Central
  3. Gettysburg (7-1) -- at Northern; at Susquehanna Twp.
  4. New Oxford (7-1) -- vs. Fort Hill; at Eastern York
  5. Elizabethtown (7-1) --  vs. Garden Spot; vs. Ephrata
  6. South Western (6-2) -- at William Penn; vs. Spring Grove
  7. Shippensburg (6-2) -- at Waynesboro; vs. Greencastle-Antrim
  8. Dover (6-2) -- at Kennard-Dale; at West York
  9. Garden Spot (6-2) -- at Elizabethtown; at Solanco
  10. Spring Grove (5-3) -- at Dallastown; at South Western
  11. Cedar Cliff (5-3) -- at Red Land; vs. Milton Hershey
  12. Ephrata (5-3) -- vs. Muhlenberg; at Elizabethtown

On the outside: Conestoga Valley (4-4), Northern York (4-4), Cocalico (4-4), Lower Dauphin (4-4)

CLASS 4A

(10 teams qualify)

  1. Manheim Central (8-0) -- vs. Governor Mifflin; vs. Exeter Twp.
  2. Bishop McDevitt (6-1) -- at Mifflin County; vs. Lower Dauphin
  3. Lampeter-Strasburg (7-1) -- vs. Conrad Weiser; at Wyomissing
  4. Susquehanna Twp. (5-3) -- at East Pennsboro; vs. Gettysburg
  5. Milton Hershey (5-3) -- at Palmyra; at Cedar Cliff
  6. Twin Valley (4-4) -- at Daniel Boone; at Hatboro-Horsham
  7. East Pennsboro (4-4) -- vs. Susquehanna Twp.; at Waynesboro
  8. Kennard-Dale (3-5) -- vs. Dover; at Susquehannock
  9. Elco (4-4) -- at Donegal; vs. Berks Catholic
  10. York Suburban (4-4) -- vs. Eastern York; at Northeastern

On the outside: Susquehannock (3-5) , Conrad Weiser (3-5), Big Spring (3-5)

CLASS 3A

(Six teams qualify)

  1. Wyomissing (8-0) -- at Octorara; vs. Lampeter-Strasburg
  2. Lancaster Catholic (8-0) -- vs. Pequea Valley; at Schuylkill Valley
  3. West Perry (8-0) -- vs. Camp Hill; at Steel-High
  4. Schuylkill Valley (6-2) -- vs. Annville-Cleona; vs. Lancaster Catholic
  5. Hamburg (6-2) -- at Northern Lebanon; vs. Columbia
  6. Upper Dauphin (6-2) -- at Big Spring; at Line Mountain

On the outside: Berks Catholic (3-5), Susquenita (4-4), Littlestown (4-4), Biglerville (4-4)

CLASS 2A

(Four teams qualify)

  1. Trinity (5-3) -- vs. Steel-High; at Halifax
  2. Annville-Cleona (5-3) -- at Schuylkill Valley; vs. Northern Lebanon
  3. Delone Catholic (5-3) -- vs. Hanover; at Fairfield
  4. Camp Hill (5-3) -- at West Perry; vs. Boiling Springs 

On the outside: York Catholic (3-5), Columbia (3-5)

CLASS 1A

(Two teams qualify)

  1. Steelton-Highspire (6-1) -- at Trinity; vs. West Perry 
  2. Fairfield (2-5) -- at York Catholic; at Delone Catholic

