High School Football: Here are the District 3 power rankings heading into the regular season's final week

Several teams have big matchups looming in Week 10 as they prepare for the upcoming postseason.

YORK, Pa. — With just one week left in the regular season, the upcoming District 3 playoffs are already taking shape.

Here's a look at the power rankings, which are used to fill out the brackets in each of the district's six classifications.

There are some huge games looming on this week's schedule, so the rankings can still change a bit.

But while it was our understanding there would be no math, we can safely say that most of the playoff slots are full -- and the teams on the wrong side of the bubble will need major help.

CLASS 6A

Playoff qualifiers: 8

Central York (8-1): at William Penn (6-2) Hempfield (7-2): at Reading (3-6) Harrisburg (6-2): vs. Central Dauphin (3-6) Manheim Township (7-2): vs. Wilson (7-2) Cumberland Valley (6-3): vs. Altoona (5-4) William Penn (6-2): vs. Central York (8-1) Wilson (7-2): at Manheim Township (7-2) Carlisle (5-4): at CD East (3-6)

On the outside: Dallastown (4-5), Central Dauphin (3-6)

CLASS 5A

Playoff qualifiers: 12 (top 4 earn first-round byes)

Solanco (9-0): vs. Garden Spot (7-2) Exeter (9-0): at Manheim Central (9-0) New Oxford (7-1): at Eastern York (2-7) Gettysburg (7-2): at Susquehanna Twp. (6-3) Shippensburg (7-2): vs. Greencastle-Antrim (4-5) Elizabethtown (7-2): vs. Ephrata (6-3) South Western (6-3): vs. Spring Grove (5-4) Dover (7-2): at West York (2-7) Garden Spot (7-2): at Solanco (9-0) Cedar Cliff (6-3): vs. Milton Hershey (6-3) Ephrata (6-3): at Elizabethtown (7-2) Spring Grove (5-4): at South Western (6-3)

On the outside: Northern (5-4), Cocalico (5-4)

CLASS 4A

Playoff qualifiers: 10 (Top 6 receive first-round byes)

Manheim Central (9-0): vs. Exeter (9-0) Bishop McDevitt (7-1): vs. Lower Dauphin (4-5) Lampeter-Strasburg (8-1): at Wyomissing (9-0) Susquehanna Township (6-3): vs. Gettysburg (7-2) Milton Hershey (6-3): at Cedar Cliff (6-3) Twin Valley (5-4): at Hatboro-Horsham (1-6) East Pennsboro (4-5): at Waynesboro (2-7) York Suburban (5-4): at Northeastern (1-8) Kennard-Dale (3-6): at Susquehannock (3-6) ELCO (4-5): vs. Berks Catholic (3-6)

On the outside: Susquehannock (3-6), Donegal (3-6), Conrad Weiser (3-6), Big Spring (3-6)

CLASS 3A

Playoff qualifiers: 6 (Top 2 receive bye into semifinals)

Wyomissing (9-0): vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (9-0) Lancaster Catholic (9-0): at Schuylkill Valley (5-4) West Perry (9-0): at Steelton-Highspire (7-1) Hamburg (7-2): vs. Columbia (3-6) Schuylkill Valley (6-3): vs. Lancaster Catholic (9-0) Upper Dauphin (7-2): at Line Mountain (4-5)

On the outside: Susquenita (5-4)

CLASS 2A

Playoff qualifiers: 4

Annville-Cleona (6-3): vs Northern Lebanon (2-7) Delone Catholic (6-3): at Fairfield (2-6) Trinity (5-4): at Halifax (1-8) Camp Hill (5-4): vs. Boiling Springs (2-6)

CLASS 1A

Playoff qualifiers: 2