High School Football: An early look at the District 3 power rankings

The rankings are used to fill the playoff brackets in each of the district's six classifications. Here's an early look at who would qualify for the postseason.

YORK, Pa. — With six weeks of District 3 high school football in the books and four weeks remaining in the regular season, the postseason is already looming on the horizon in Central Pennsylvania.

Here's an early look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill out the playoff brackets in the district's six classifications.

The playoffs begin the first weekend in November for the majority of the district's six classes.

Based on the current rankings, here are the teams who would qualify for the postseason if the playoffs began this week. (You can get a look at the full rankings, and a math-filled explanation of how they're compiled, on the District 3 website.)

CLASS 6A

(Eight teams qualify; playoffs begin Nov. 11-12)

Cumberland Valley (5-1) Hempfield (5-1) Central York (5-1) Harrisburg (4-1) Wilson (5-1) Manheim Township (4-2) William Penn (3-2) Penn Manor (3-2)

CLASS 5A

(12 teams qualify; top 4 receive 1st-round byes)

Solanco (6-0) Elizabethtown (6-0) Exeter Township (6-0) Gettysburg (5-1) Garden Spot (5-1) New Oxford (5-1) South Western (4-2) Shippensburg (4-2) Spring Grove (4-2) Lower Dauphin (4-2) Dover (4-2) Conestoga Valley (3-3)

CLASS 4A

(10 teams qualify; top 6 receive 1st-round byes)

Manheim Central (6-0) Lampeter-Strasburg (5-1) Bishop McDevitt (4-1) East Pennsboro (4-2) Twin Valley (3-3) Kennard-Dale (3-3) Susquehanna Township (3-3) Conrad Weiser (3-3) Milton Hershey (3-3) ELCO (3-3)

CLASS 3A

(6 teams qualify; top 2 receive 1st-round byes)

Wyomissing (6-0) Lancaster Catholic (6-0) West Perry (6-0) Hamburg (5-1) Schuylkill Valley (4-2) Upper Dauphin (4-2)

CLASS 2A

(4 teams qualify; semifinals are Nov. 4-5)

Camp Hill (5-1) Annville-Cleona (4-2) Trinity (3-3) Delone Catholic (3-3)

CLASS 1A

(2 teams qualify; championship is Nov. 4-5)