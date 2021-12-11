High School Football: District 3 Class 2A championship preview

York Catholic (10-0) hosts Upper Dauphin (9-1) in the championship Friday night.

YORK, Pa. — Tonight's District 3 Class 2A championship game features two teams that are no stranger to this stage.

York Catholic is in the title game for the 11th time and is searching for its fourth title.

Upper Dauphin is making its third appearance in the finals, and is trying to win its second crown in three years.

Here's a closer look at Friday's matchup.

Upper Dauphin (9-1) at York Catholic (10-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. at York Catholic HS

ABOUT UPPER DAUPHIN: The Trojans survived a wild semifinal clash with Columbia last week, holding on for a 58-48 victory in a game that featured 1,021 yards of offense.

UD built a 44-12 halftime lead, then watched Columbia come roaring back behind record-setting performances from QB Robert Footman and WR J'von Collazo. Footman set a L-L League single-game passing record with 536 yards, while Collazo set a state record for receiving yards in a game, hauling in 11 catches for 357 yards and five scores.

But the Trojans prevailed behind a stellar performance from RB Christan Snyder, who rushed for four first-half touchdowns as UD churned out 284 yards.

Snyder forms a solid backfield tandem with Brady Morgan; they've combined for 1,606 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground this season. UD's ground game averages 312.7 yards per game.

The Trojans are the reigning Mid-Penn Liberty champions. They won a district title in 2019, defeating Delone Catholic 36-28.

ABOUT YORK CATHOLIC: The Fighting Irish knocked off Susquenita 43-7 last week to advance to the title game for the fourth time in five years.

QB LeVan McFadden completed eight of 15 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 121 yards and two scores on 13 carries to help subdue Susquenita. Catholic's Nick Creisher added 21 rushes for 100 yards and two TDs in the victory, the Irish's 10th straight.

York Catholic averages 318 yards per game, most of the coming on the ground. Senior Andrew Adams is the leading rusher, with 1,009 yards and nine touchdowns. McFadden has 653 yards and 13 TDs on the ground, and has completed 42 of 85 passes for 728 yards and five scores.