High School Football: Cedar Crest-Governor Mifflin game called off due to COVID-19 concerns

It's the third game this week to be canceled due to COVID-19, joining the CD-Harrisburg and Line Mountain-Boiling Springs games.

CORNWALL, Pa. — A third Central Pennsylvania high school football game has been canceled this week due to COVID-19 concerns, the school's athletic department said Wednesday.

Cedar Crest's non-conference game against Governor Mifflin, which had been set for Friday night, has been called off due to COVID-19 case numbers at Governor Mifflin, the athletic department said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Central Dauphin announced that Friday night's game against Harrisburg was canceled due to continuing COVID-19 case numbers at CD, and Line Mountain announced its game at Boiling Springs was canceled as well.

CD has missed its last two games due to COVID-19. Last week, the Rams' game against Manheim Township was canceled.