High School Basketball: Girls state playoff first-round matchups

31 girls teams from District 3 will begin competing for state gold this weekend.

The state high school girls basketball playoffs get underway with first-round matchups Friday and Saturday.

A total of 31 girls teams from District 3 will be competing.

The first round tips off Friday night with action in the Class 2A, 3A, and 6A brackets. Class 1A, 4A, and 5A begin their playoff games Saturday.

Here's a look at each bracket and the playoff teams from District 3.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

District 3 teams competing: Linden Hall and Steelton-Highspire

Linden Hall (20-2) vs. South Williamsport (14-11)

Friday, 6:30 p.m. at CD East High School

The Lions captured the District 3 title under first-year coach Ellen Bair, and now embark on their state playoff quest with a first-round date against the District 4 runner-ups. South Williamsport fell 51-35 to Mount Carmel in the district final, but the Mountaineers had won five of six prior to that.

Steelton-Highspire (14-8) vs. Parkway Northwest (18-5)

Friday, 5:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

The Rollers will try to rebound from a 20-point loss to Linden Hall in the District 3 title game, but it won't be an easy road. They draw a first-round matchup with the District 12 kingpins in Parkway Northwest, which defeated Bishop McDevitt (Wyncote) 71-67 in the District 12 final.

District 3 teams competing: Delone Catholic, Trinity, Pequea Valley, Susquenita

Delone Catholic (24-1) vs. Philadelphia Academy Charter (7-9)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Dallastown High School

The Squirettes rolled through the District 3 playoffs after suffering their only loss of the season to Gettysburg in the YAIAA quarterfinals. Up next is Academy Charter, which hasn't been on the court for a meaningful game since its 39-37 loss to Nueva Esperanza on Feb. 7.

Trinity (19-6) vs. Central Columbia (16-10)

Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Steelton-Highspire High School

The Shamrocks got doubled up by Delone Catholic in the district final, and will now try to rebound against the third-place finishers out of District 4. Central Cambria fell 41-36 to United in its last action.

Pequea Valley (22-7) vs. Imhotep Charter (14-13)

Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln High School (Philadelphia)

The L-L League runner-ups finished third in the District 3 tournament to earn their first-ever berth in the state playoffs. Their opponent is District 12 runner-up Imhotep, which fell 71-46 to West Catholic in the District 12 final.

Susquenita (20-7) vs. West Catholic (17-9)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Archbishop Wood High School (Warminster, Bucks County)

The Blackhawks lost their last two outings in Districts, falling to eventual champ Delone in the semifinals and Pequea Valley in the consolation game. They'll have their hands full with a first-round matchup against the Burrs, who won the District 12 title.

District 3 teams competing: Central Dauphin, Central York, Cumberland Valley, Red Lion, Governor Mifflin, Manheim Township, and Hempfield

Central Dauphin (26-1) vs. Baldwin (12-10)

Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School

The reigning District 3 champions haven't lost since dropping a 43-38 double-overtime decision to Cumberland Valley on Jan. 3 -- a run of 17 straight games. Pittsburgh-based Baldwin finished fifth in the District 7 playoffs.

Central York (21-5) vs. Methacton (21-5)

Friday, 6 p.m. at West York High School

The Panthers gave Central Dauphin everything it could handle in the District 3 title game before falling, 40-36. They'll try to rebound against Methacton, which finished eighth in the District 1 tournament.

Cumberland Valley (19-4) vs. Upper Dublin (19-7)

Friday, 8 p.m. at CD East High School

The Eagles knocked off Red Lion in the consolation game after falling by a point to Central York in the District 3 semifinals. Up next is Upper Dublin, which finished fifth in District 1.

Red Lion (21-7) vs. Pennsbury (22-5)

Friday, 6 p.m. at Council Rock South High School, Holland (Bucks County)

Red Lion has lost its last two outings to Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley. Now they face the District 1 runner-up in Pennsbury, which lost 42-38 to Central Bucks West in the title game.

Governor Mifflin (22-5) vs. Bethel Park (21-3)

Friday, 6 p.m. at Peters Township High School (McMurray, Washington County)

The Mustangs' reward for a fifth-place finish in District 3 is a four-hour trek to Washington County to take on Bethel Park, the runner-up out of District 7. The Black Hawks fell 54-50 to North Allegheny in the district final.

Manheim Township (19-8) vs. North Allegheny (22-3)

Friday, 6 p.m. at Sewickley Academy, (Sewickley, Allegheny County)

Speaking of road trips, the Blue Streaks will also be riding the Turnpike for more than four hours as they journey to the shores of the Ohio River north of Pittsburgh to take on the newly crowned District 7 champions.

Hempfield (19-8) vs. Central Bucks West (22-3)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Council Rock South High School (Holland, Bucks County)

The good news for Hempfield is that the Black Knights get to stay on the eastern half of the bracket, thereby reducing the length of their bus ride to a more palatable two hours. The bad news is Hempfield draws the reigning District 1 champions, who haven't lost in a month.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

District 3 teams competing: Lancaster Country Day, Greenwood, Christian School of York, Lebanon Catholic, and Halifax.

Lancaster Country Day (22-4) vs. Northeast Bradford (19-6)

Saturday, 1 p.m. at Warwick High School

Country Day captured its second straight District 3 title by knocking off Greenwood 44-42. Next up for the Cougars is Northeast Bradford (19-6), the fourth-place finisher in the District 4 tournament.

Greenwood (20-7) vs. Morrisville (12-13)

Saturday, 1 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School

Greenwood will try to bounce back from its heart-breaking loss to Country Day by defeating Morrisville, which finished fourth in the District 1 bracket.

Christian School of York (24-3) vs. Millville (19-6)

Saturday, 1 p.m. at Milton High School (Milton, Northumberland County)

The Lady Defenders finished third in the District 3 tournament, defeating Lebanon Catholic in the consolation game. They're up against the District 4 runner-up in Millville, which fell 62-44 to Northumberland Christian in the title game.

Lebanon Catholic (12-13) vs. Bishop Carroll (14-10)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at Altoona High School

The Beavers finished fourth in the District 3 tournament, falling to eventual champ Country Day in the semifinals and Christian School of York in the consolation game. They're up against District 6 champ Bishop Carroll out of Ebensburg, Cambria County.

Halifax (14-11) vs. Jenkintown (27-0)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at Council Rock South High School (Holland, Bucks County)

The Wildcats' reward for earning the last state playoff spot out of District 3 in the consolation rounds is a first-round date with the newly minted and undefeated District 1 champs. Jenkintown is the only unbeaten team in the bracket.

District 3 teams competing: Lancaster Catholic, Eastern York, Northern Lebanon, Susquehanna Township, Bermudian Springs

Lancaster Catholic (25-3) vs. Indiana (14-10)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at Warwick High School

The L-L League and District 3 champions have won nine in a row since falling to mighty Bethlehem Catholic 58-43 on Jan. 25. The Crusaders face District 7 seventh-place finisher Indiana in the first round.

Eastern York (18-8) vs. Villa Joseph Marie (12-12)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at West York High School

The Golden Knights got hot in Districts, parlaying that into a second-place finish after falling 52-43 to the Crusaders in the final. Now they face the District 1 runner-ups, who are coming off a 57-38 loss to Gwynedd-Mercy on Feb. 22.

Northern Lebanon (22-4) vs. Universal Aldenreid (8-17)

Saturday, 1 p.m. at Cardinal O'Hara High School (Springfield, Delaware County)

The Vikings held off Susquehanna Township 43-38 in the District 3 third-place game after falling to Eastern York in the semifinals. Their reward is a first-round date with Universal Audenreid Charter School (formerly Charles Y. Audenried High School) out of Philadelphia, the District 12 runner-up.

Susquehanna Township (18-7) vs. Scranton Prep (26-0)

Saturday, 4 p.m. at Lackawanna College, Scranton

After falling to eventual champ Lancaster Catholic in the semifinals and Northern Lebanon in the District 3 third-place game, Susquehanna Township draws undefeated District 2 champion Scranton Prep in the first round.

Bermudian Springs (20-6) vs. Lansdale Catholic (22-3)

Saturday, 1 p.m. at Archbishop Wood High School (Warminster, Bucks County)

The Eagles grabbed the last state playoff berth out of District 3 by blasting Wyomissing in the fifth-place game. They draw the powerful District 12 champion Crusaders in their state opener.

District 3 teams competing: Gettysburg, Twin Valley, Mechanicsburg, West York, York Suburban, Spring Grove, Berks Catholic, Lower Dauphin

Gettysburg (26-3) vs. West Chester East (18-8)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Mechanicsburg High School

The Warriors continue their strong season, which has already seen them capture the District 3 title, with a first-round state playoff matchup against West Chester East, the sixth-place finisher out of District 1.

Twin Valley (21-7) vs. Radnor (16-10)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at Kutztown University

Twin Valley couldn't follow up its stunning semifinal win over top-seeded Mechanicsburg with an upset of Gettysburg in the District 3 title game, but the Raiders are moving on in States. Up next is District 1 fourth-place finisher Radnor.

Mechanicsburg (24-3) vs. Freire Charter (2-23)

Saturday, 3 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School

You may ask the logical question here -- how did a two-win team qualify for the state playoffs? And a reasonable follow-up to that question might be: Doesn't including a two-win team hurt the legitimacy of those playoffs? We have no answers to those questions. At any rate, Freire Charter, which is listed as the fourth-place finisher out of District 12 for some reason, serves as a consolation prize to Mechanicsburg, still wounded from its semifinal loss in the District 3 tourney.

York Suburban (18-8) vs. Mastery North (19-8)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln High School, Philadelphia

It's been quite a postseason journey for Suburban, which fell to Gettysburg in the second round of Districts and fought its way through the consolation bracket to a fifth-place finish. Their reward is Mastery North, a Philadelphia charter school that finished as the District 12 runner-up.

Spring Grove (18-8) vs. West Scranton (16-9)

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Lackawanna College, Scranton

The Rockets' reward for a sixth-place finish in District 3 is a trip to Scranton to take on the District 2 champions.

Berks Catholic (17-11) vs. Archbishop Wood (19-7)

Saturday, 1 p.m. at Methacton High School (Eagleville, Montgomery County)

After finishing seventh in the District 3 tournament, the Saints draw a first-round date with Philly Catholic League champ Archbishop Wood in the state playoffs.

Lower Dauphin (15-9) vs. Springfield Delco (21-4)

Saturday, 5 p.m. at Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School (Plymouth, Luzerne County)