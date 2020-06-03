High School Basketball: Boys first-round PIAA playoff matchups

District 3 will send 32 teams into the state playoffs, which tip off this weekend.

The playoffs get underway Friday night, with opening-round matchups in Class 1A, 4A, and 5A.

The Class 2A, 3A, and 6A postseason tips off Saturday.

Here's a look at the first-round matchups:

FRIDAY'S GAMES

District 3 teams competing: Mount Calvary, Halifax, Lancaster County Christian, Greenwood, Conestoga Christian, Linville Hill Christian

Mount Calvary (25-2) vs. North Penn-Liberty (20-5)

Friday, 5 p.m. at Steelton-Highspire High School

The District 3 champion carry their 21-game winning streak to Steelton, where they will take on North Penn-Liberty, the Tioga County-based fourth-place finisher out of District 4. Mount Calvary hasn't lost a game since Dec. 18, a 67-59 setback to Delaware County Christian.

Halifax (18-7) vs. Southern Fulton (17-8)

Friday, 8 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School

The Wildcats will try to shake off a 71-56 loss to Mount Calvary in the District 3 title game, which snapped their eight-game winning streak. They'll face Southern Fulton, the third-place finisher out of District 5. The Indians, based in Fulton County, beat Turkeyfoot Valley Area 65-52 in their last action.

Lancaster County Christian (17-7) vs. Northumberland Christian (13-8)

Friday, 6 p.m. at Milton High School (Northumberland County)

The Lions squeaked past Greenwood 59-58 to capture third place in the District 3 tournament after falling to eventual champ Mt. Calvary in the semifinals. Up next is Northumberland Christian, the District 4 runner-up. The Warriors, like Lancaster County Christian, are making their first-ever PIAA appearance.

Greenwood (15-12) vs. Chester Charter School for the Arts (18-5)

Friday, 6 p.m. at Coatesville High School

After dropping a heart-breaking one-point loss to Lancaster County Christian in the District 3 third-place game, Greenwood draws District 1 champion Chester Charter, a 69-49 winner over Christian Academy in the title game and winner of six of its last seven games.

Conestoga Christian (17-10) vs. St. John Neumann (21-4)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Milton High School (Northumberland County)

The Cougars worked their way through the District 3 consolation rounds to finish fifth. Their reward is a date with the newly minted District 4 champion Golden Knights, who have won four of their last five.

Linville Hill Christian (12-8) vs. Sankofa Freedom (8-14)

Friday, 6 p.m. at Milton High School (Northumberland County)

It's the first-ever appearance in States for Linville Hill, which captured the last playoff berth out of District 3 with a sixth-place finish. Their reward is a date with the defending PIAA Class 1A champions. Sankofa Freedom's record is deceiving; most of the teams on the Warriors' schedule are ranked a class or two higher.

District 3 teams competing: Lancaster Catholic, Bishop McDevitt, Elco, Susquehanna Township, Eastern York

Lancaster Catholic (23-3) vs. Ringgold (14-10)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Warwick High School

The Crusaders won the District 3 championship with a 61-59 buzzer-beating triumph over Bishop McDevitt in the title game. Catholic moves to the western half of the PIAA bracket for their fourth straight appearance in States, and draws District 7 fifth-place finisher Ringgold in the first round. Ringgold's last PIAA win came in 1995.

Bishop McDevitt (22-5) vs. Wilson Area (17-9)

Friday, 8 p.m. at Steelton-Highspire High School

McDevitt is undoubtedly still stinging from its heartbreaking loss the Catholic in the District 3 final. The Crusaders will try to rebound against Wilson Area, the fourth-place finisher out of District 11 (The Warriors, based out of Easton, should not be confused with Berks County-based Wilson West Lawn.)

Elco (20-6) vs. Imhotep Charter (19-8)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln High School

The Raiders are coming off the first District 3 semifinals bid in program history and are in States for the second time. But their first-round draw is the formidable Panthers, who are the defending state champs. Imhotep is the District 1 runner up, and coming off a 64-58 loss to Bonner-Pendergast in the title game.

Susquehanna Township (15-9) vs. Scranton Prep (19-6)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Lackawanna College (Scranton)

The Indians fell to Elco in the District 3 third-place game, and as a result, draws a road trip to face newly crowned District 2 champ Scranton Prep, which is coming off a 58-52 victory over Valley View in the final.

Eastern York (16-9) vs. Bonner-Pendergast

Friday, 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

District 3 teams competing: Muhlenberg, Milton Hershey, New Oxford, Northern York, York High, Shippensburg, Elizabethtown, Gettysburg, York Suburban

Muhlenberg (21-6) vs. South Fayette (16-8)

Friday, 5 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School

The Muhls captured the District 3 championship with a 71-62 overtime victory over Milton Hershey. They move to the western half of the PIAA bracket, where they draw District 7 sixth-place finisher South Fayette.

Milton Hershey (20-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (19-5)

Friday, 5 p.m. at CD East High School

The Spartans' eight-game winning streak ended with their loss to Muhlenberg in the title game. They are also in the western half of the state bracket, and face District 7 fourth-place finisher Chartiers Valley, which fell 59-50 to Mars in the consolation rounds in its last action.

New Oxford (21-5) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-8)

Friday, 6 p.m. at Dallastown High School

The Colonials rebounded from a 62-52 loss to Milton Hershey in the district semifinals to defeat Northern York 63-60 in the third-place game. Their reward is a date with Thomas Jefferson, the third-place finisher out of District 7.

Northern York (20-6) vs. Pottsville (21-5)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at West York High School

The Polar Bears will try to rebound from their loss to New Oxford in the District 3 third-place game against District 11 runner-up Pottsville. The Crimson Tide is coming off a 61-48 loss to Southern Lehigh in the title game, but had won seven straight prior to that.

York (20-7) vs. Southern Lehigh (22-4)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Freedom High School (Bethlehem)

The Bearcats, like Northern, are two of only three District 3 state playoff qualifiers to stay in the bracket's eastern half. Their first-round foe is newly crowned District 11 champ Southern Lehigh, winners of six straight and nine of their last 10.

Shippensburg (19-8) vs. Greater Johnstown (22-3)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Richland High School (Johnstown)

The Greyhounds get to take a two-hour drive on the turnpike to face the District 6 champion Trojans, who get to take a 15-minute ride across town to the site of the game.

Elizabethtown (19-9) vs. Mars (19-6)

Friday, 6 p.m. at Valley High School (New Kensington)

The Bears are searching for the first state-playoff win in program history in their fourth attempt. They're up against District 7 runner-up Mars, which fell 52-51 to Laurel Highlands in the final.

Gettysburg (23-4) vs. West Chester East (23-2)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Norristown Area High School

The Warriors will try to shake off a disappointing run through the District 3 tournament by springing a first-round upset over the reigning District 1 champs. West Chester East hasn't lost since Jan. 11, a run of 16 straight wins.

York Suburban (21-7) vs. Laurel Highlands (17-8)

Friday, 6 p.m. at Greensburg Salem High School (Greensburg)

The Trojans battled their way through the consolation rounds to claim the last playoff berth out of District 3 with a ninth-place finish, defeating Hershey 87-82 to clinch it. Their reward is a first-round date with the District 7 champions. Laurel Highlands nipped Mars 52-51 in the title game.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

District 3 teams competing: York Catholic and Millersburg

York Catholic (12-12) vs. Constitution (12-12)

Saturday, 1 p.m. at West York High School

It's not the easiest draw for the newly crowned District 3 champions, who face District 12 runner-up Constitution in the first round. The Generals won the PIAA Class 2A title in 2018.

Millersburg (18-6) vs. Wyalusing (18-7)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at Towanda High School (Towanda, Bradford County)

The Indians are coming off a heartbreaking 47-46 loss to York Catholic in the District 3 final. They'll try to rebound against District 4 runner-up Wyalusing, which fell 60-41 to Bloomsburg in its district final.

District 3 teams competing: Trinity, Camp Hill, Columbia, and Brandywine Heights

Trinity (21-3) vs. Parkway Center City (14-6)

Saturday, 6 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School

The Shamrocks have won 13 of their last 14 games, including a 76-68 triumph over crosstown rival Camp Hill in the district final. Their reward is a first-round matchup with District 12 sixth-place finisher Parkway Center City. The Bulldogs have lost two in a row.

Camp Hill (17-7) vs. Bishop McDevitt (17-7)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School

The District 3 runner-ups will take on Bishop McDevitt (the Montgomery County one, not that Harrisburg one) in the first round of States. The Royal Lancers trounced Science Leadership Academy 74-53 in their last action.

Columbia (18-8) vs. High School of the Future (15-11)

Saturday, 1 p.m. at South Philadelphia High School

The Crimson Tide is back in States for the first time in three years. They're up against High School of the Future, a Philadelphia public school that opened in 2006 and its making its third appearance in States after finishing as the District 12 runner-up this year.

District 3 teams competing: Wilson, Reading, Central York, Cedar Crest, Central Dauphin, and Harrisburg

Wilson (27-1) vs. North Penn (12-15)

Saturday, 4 p.m. at Kutztown University

The Bulldogs have been building toward the state playoffs all season, and now, after dispatching arch-rival Reading 58-56 in the District 3 title game, it's finally here. Their first opponent is North Penn, the No. 10 team out of District 1. The Knights fell 58-50 to Garnet Valley in their last outing. Wilson hasn't lost since falling to Central York on Dec. 27.

Reading (18-8) vs. St. Joseph's Prep (13-11)

Saturday, 1 p.m. at Kutztown University

The Red Knights gave Wilson a close shave in their third meeting with the Bulldogs, but couldn't get over the hump. They'll try to rebound against St. Joseph's, the District 12 fourth-place finisher.

Central York (23-4) vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (14-11)

Saturday, 4 p.m. at West York High School

The Panthers shook off their heart-breaking 65-64 loss to Reading in the district semifinals to defeat Cedar Crest 71-54 in the third-place game. They move to the western half of the PIAA bracket, drawing a first-round date with Pittsburgh Central Catholic, the fourth-place finisher out of District 7. The Vikings fell 48-32 to Mount Lebanon in their last action.

Cedar Crest (23-5) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-7)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Peters Township High School (McMurray, Washington County)

The Falcons finished fourth in District 3, and will take the four-hour jaunt across the state to face the District 7 runner-up.

Central Dauphin (22-6) vs. Butler (20-4)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Allegheny County)

The Rams defeated Harrisburg 61-59 to earn fifth place in District 3. They are up against the District 7 champions in the first round. Butler defeated Upper St. Clair 83-78 in the title game.

Harrisburg (15-10) vs. Methacton (24-2)

Saturday, 3 p.m. at Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School (Plymouth, Luzerne County)