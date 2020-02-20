Hershey and West Shore post CPIHL playoff victories

The playoffs continue on Wednesday Night in the CPIHL. West Shore and Twin Valley go head to head for a berth in the Viola Cup Championship game. West Shore prevails 5-2 and now sits back and waits to see who they will face in the final.

Hershey and Lower Dauphin hooked up in a Bears Division elimination game at Klick Lewis Arena. The Trojans broke a 3-3 tie with under three minutes to go and added one more to take care of the Falcons 5-3. Highlights from FOX43 of the CPIHL action are included with this story.