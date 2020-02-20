x
Hershey and West Shore post CPIHL playoff victories

West Shore locks up berth in Viola Cup Championship

The playoffs continue on Wednesday Night in the CPIHL.  West Shore and Twin Valley go head to head for a berth in the Viola Cup Championship game.  West Shore prevails 5-2 and now sits back and waits to see who they will face in the final.

Hershey and Lower Dauphin hooked up in a Bears Division elimination game at Klick Lewis Arena.  The Trojans broke a 3-3 tie with under three minutes to go and added one more to take care of the Falcons 5-3.   Highlights from FOX43 of the CPIHL action are included with this story.