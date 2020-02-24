Here's this week's District 3 high school basketball playoff schedule

19 total games are on tap for Monday, while Tuesday's slate includes 17 different matchups.

The District 3 high school basketball playoffs continue this week with a heavy slate of games tipping off Monday night.

Here's the schedule for the week so far.

(All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. at the home court of the higher-seeded team, unless otherwise noted.)

MONDAY'S GAMES

Semifinals

No. 8 Muhlenberg (19-6) at No. 4 Northern York (20-4)

No. 3 Milton Hershey (19-3) at No. 2 New Oxford (23-4)

Consolation Semifinals

No. 5 Shippensburg (18-7) at No. 1 Gettysburg (23-2)

No. 7 York (18-7) at No. 6 Elizabethtown (18-8)

Semifinals

No. 4 Susquehanna Township (15-7) at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (21-3)

No. 3 Elco (19-5) at No. 2 Bishop McDevitt (21-4)

Consolation Semifinals

No. 9 Octorara (15-9) at No. 5 Littlestown (18-6)

No. 10 Berks Catholic (13-10) at No. 6 Eastern York (14-9)

Championship

No. 2 Camp Hill (17-6) at No. 1 Trinity (20-3) 8 p.m. at Hershey's GIANT Center

Championship

No. 2 Millersburg (18-6) vs. No. 4 York Catholic (11-12) 6:15 p.m. at Hershey's GIANT Center

Semifinals

No. 4 Lancaster County Christian (16-6) at No. 1 Mount Calvary (23-2)

No. 7 Greenwood (15-10) at No. 3 Halifax (16-8)

Consolation Semifinals

No. 8 West Shore Christian (13-12) at No. 5 Linville Hall Christian (11-7)

No. 6 Conestoga Christian (15-10) at No. 2 Lititz Christian (19-4)

Semifinals

No. 5 Red Lion (21-5) at No. 1 Central Dauphin (24-1)

No. 3 Central York (22-3) at No. 2 Cumberland Valley (18-3)

Consolation Semifinals

No. 9 Dallastown (19-8) at No. 4 Governor Mifflin (20-6)

No. 7 Hempfield (18-7) at No. 6 Manheim Township (18-7)

Championship

No. 3 Steelton-Highspire (14-7) vs. No. 1 Linden Hall (17-2) 4:30 p.m. at Hershey's GIANT Center

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Semifinals

No. 4 Cedar Crest (23-3) at No. 1 Wilson (25-1)

No. 3 Reading (17-7) at No. 2 Central York (21-3)

Consolation Semifinals

No. 8 McCaskey (16-9) at No. 5 Central Dauphin (20-6)

No. 11 Harrisburg (14-9) at No. 10 Governor Mifflin (16-11)

Class 3A Boys

Consolation 3rd-place Game

No. 5 Brandywine Heights (15-10) at No. 3 Columbia (17-8)

Semifinals

No. 4 Twin Valley (20-6) at No. 1 Mechanicsburg (23-2)

No. 3 West York (21-4) at No. 2 Gettysburg (24-3)

Consolation Semifinals

No. 8 Berks Catholic (16-10) at No. 5 Spring Grove (17-7)

No. 7 York Suburban (16-8) at No. 6 Lower Dauphin (15-7)

Semifinals

No. 4 Susquehanna Township (18-5) at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (23-3)

No. 3 Eastern York (17-7) at No. 2 Northern Lebanon (21-3)

Consolation Semifinals

No. 8 Fleetwood (14-10) at No. 5 Bermudian Springs (18-6)

No. 7 Bishop McDevitt (11-10) at No. 6 Wyomissing (17-7)

Semifinals

No. 5 Lebanon Catholic (12-11) at No. 1 Lancaster Country Day (21-2)

No. 3 Greenwood (19-6) at No. 2 Christian School of York (23-2)

Consolation Semifinals

No. 8 Veritas Academy (14-10) at No. 4 Mount Calvary Christian (18-8)

No. 10 New Covenant Christian (10-11) at No. 6 Halifax (12-11)

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

Class 3A Girls

Consolation 3rd-place Game

No. 4 Susquenita (20-6) at No. 3 Pequea Valley (21-7)

THURSDAY'S GAME

Championship