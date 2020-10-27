Here's the 2020 District 3 football playoff field

Harrisburg's 11th-hour blitz to qualify for Districts proves successful as the Cougars earn the top seed in Class 6A.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video above is from Oct. 26.

The final numbers in, the ones have been carried, and the calculations double-checked. The District 3 high school football playoff fields are set in all six classifications.

The district's final playoff announcements are never without controversy; there are always a few teams that feel unfairly excluded once the postseason participants are announced.

This year, the seasons were abbreviated by COVID-19, which also caused the district to shorten its playoff schedule. The number of deserving teams left out of the field seems higher as a result.

While there are the usual two qualifiers in the district's smallest classes, in Classes 6A through 3A, the four-team playoff fields are particularly tiny.

As a result, the district has taken some fire on social media from fans of schools like Wilson, Bishop McDevitt, Hershey, and Columbia -- all of whom did not qualify this year.

Here's how the District 3 playoff fields look in each class, with a few comments about those schools that were left on the wrong side of the bubble.

CLASS A

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

No. 2 Steelton-Highspire (5-0) at No. 1 Delone Catholic (6-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. at John Flaherty Stadium, Delone Catholic HS

This championship matchup is without controversy; there are four Class 1A teams in the district, and the two left out of the playoffs (Fairfield and Halifax) had sub-.500 records.

The top-ranked Squires defeated York Catholic 28-10 to capture the YAIAA Division III title last week. It was their sixth straight victory. Delone leads the conference in team defense, allowing 132.8 yards per game. The Squires are also third in scoring defense, yielding just 8.7 points per game. On offense, Delone averages 362 yards per game, which is fourth in the league. Tate Neiderer (107-798, league-high 16 TDs) is the Squires' top weapon.

Steel-High roared through the regular season, averaging 52 points per game. The Rollers have the Mid-Penn's leading rusher in Odell Greene (100-872, 9 TDs), its top passer in Alex Erby (82-124, 1,411, 19 TDs), and its No. 1 receiver in Mekhi Flowers (35-595, 11 TDs).

CLASS AA

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

No. 2 Camp Hill (2-2) at No. 1 York Catholic (5-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. at York Catholic

On the outside: Columbia (4-2)

The Crimson Tide's fans are miffed at their exclusion, given that second-seeded Camp Hill reportedly elected not to make up a postponed game with Middletown. A loss there would have likely knocked the Lions out and allowed Columbia to get in.

At any rate, Camp Hill now gets a date with perennial contender York Catholic, which finished behind Delone Catholic in the YAIAA Division III race but still earned the No. 1 seed.

The Fighting Irish are led on offense by one of York County's top rushers in De'Kzeon Wyche, who has racked up 776 yards and 16 scores on 117 attempts.

Camp Hill enters the title game on a two-game losing streak, dropping decisions to Steel-High (36-26) and Boiling Springs (35-0) in consecutive weeks. The Lions are led by senior QB Daniel Shuster, who has completed 48 of 91 passes for 984 yards and 11 TDs this season.

CLASS AAA

SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Bermudian Springs (4-2) at No. 1 Middletown (3-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Middletown

No. 3 Boiling Springs (4-1) at No. 2 Wyomissing (5-0)

Saturday, 1 p.m. at Wyomissing

No controversy in this bracket, as the district's four teams with winning records all got in. The top-seeded Blue Raiders host Berm Springs, who finished third behind Delone and York Catholic in the YAIAA Division III race, in one semifinal, while Berks League Section 2 runner-up Wyomissing takes on the third-ranked Bubblers in the other semifinal clash.

Middletown has won its last two games, defeating Boiling Springs (20-16) and Trinity (49-14). The Raiders' only loss was a 43-21 setback to Steel-High. After years of depending on all-time leading rusher Jose Lopez, who graduated last year, this season Middletown has chosen a more egalitarian approach to the ground game. In last week's win over Trinity, seven different Raiders found the end zone.

Tymir Jackson (67-546, five TDs) is their top rusher this year.

Bermudian Springs has won two straight since falling to Delone and York Catholic in back-to-back weeks earlier this month. The Eagles are led by RB Savauri Shelton, who has 497 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 97 attempts.

Boiling Springs bounced back from its loss to Middletown with a 35-0 rout of Camp Hill last week. The Bubblers' top rusher is Joey Menke, 53-483, 7 TDs).

Wyomissing outscored its six opponents 249-9 this season, paced by an offense that averages 320 yards per game and a defense that allows just 87.5. The rushing tandem of Jordan Auman and Evan Niedrowski has combined for 517 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

CLASS AAAA

SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Conrad Weiser (6-0) at No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (6-0)

7 p.m. at Pioneer Field on Friday, Nov. 6

No. 3 Northern York (5-0) at No. 2 Elco (6-0)

7 p.m. at Elco HS, Myerstown on Friday, Nov. 6

On the outside: Bishop McDevitt (5-0)

Bishop McDevitt is a glaring omission from the playoff field, given the talent they've got at multiple positions, their average scoring output of 40 points per game, and their No. 4 state ranking. But while the Crusaders can beat just about anybody on the field, they can't beat the mathematics used to determine their power ranking.

Instead, top-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg, the defending district champ, will host Berks League Section 2 front-runner Conrad Weiser in the semifinals next weekend, while second-seeded Elco, the L-L League Section 4 champ, takes on Mid-Penn Colonial co-leader Northern in the other semi.

Three of the four teams in the bracket are scheduled to play this week, even though the results will have no impact on the playoffs.

L-S has a L-L League crossover game with Northern Lebanon on Friday, while Weiser is set to take on Muhlenberg and Northern York has Waynesboro.

Elco was supposed to face Donegal, but the Indians elected to make up a league game with Ephrata on Friday instead. That leaves Elco idle, unless they pick up another dance partner for Friday. If not, the Raiders get a bye week ahead of the playoffs.

CLASS AAAAA

SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Mechanicsburg (5-0) at No. 1 Governor Mifflin (5-0)

No. 3 New Oxford (5-0) at No. 2 Warwick (6-0)

The semifinals will be played on Nov. 6 or Nov. 7. The official sites and times were not yet listed on the District 3 website as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

On the outside: Red Lion (4-2), Hershey (5-0)

A two-loss team like Red Lion probably doesn't have much of a gripe in the eyes of most neutral observers, but the undefeated Trojans and their followers can't be thrilled. But with only four teams qualifying in the district's most crowded classification, it was inevitable that one or two deserving teams would be left out. All four qualifiers in Class 5A have unblemished records, so it once again comes down to simple mathematics and the power ratings formula, as was the case in Class 4A.

The Class 5A playoffs begin next weekend, with top-seeded Governor Mifflin, the Berks League Section 1 co-leader, hosting Mid-Penn Colonial co-leader Mechanicsburg in one semifinal and L-L League Section 2 champ Warwick taking on YAIAA Division II leader New Oxford in the other.

Interestingly enough, all four teams are scheduled to play regular-season games this week. Governor Mifflin is slated to face Section 1 co-leader Berks Catholic on Friday, while Warwick is set to face Hempfield in a L-L League crossover game. Mechanicsburg is scheduled to face East Pennsboro, while New Oxford has a game against West York. The priority for all four semifinalists would obviously be to get through those games without any significant injuries. The outcomes will not factor into the district playoffs.

CLASS AAAAAA

SEMIFINALS

No. 4 York High (6-0) at No. 1 Harrisburg (4-0)

Saturday, 1 p.m. at Severance Field, Harrisburg

No. 3 Central York (6-0) at No. 2 Central Dauphin (5-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. at George "Speed" Ebersole Stadium

On the outside: Wilson (5-1)

Wilson, a perennial title contender representing the Berks County wing of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, thought it had a playoff berth locked up until State College agreed at the 11th hour to face Harrisburg Monday night.

That allowed to Cougars to play a fourth game, which was the minimum number to qualify for Districts. Harrisburg went on to defeat State College 41-6, which means the Cougars are in and the L-L League Section 1 champion Bulldogs are out.

Harrisburg's season got off to a late start. The rest of the district's teams had at least two games under their belts by the time Harrisburg's school board voted to opt back in to athletics this fall after initially deciding to cancel the fall sports season. That belated decision the Cougars scrambling to find enough opponents to qualify for the playoffs. Monday's triumph at State College was Harrisburg's third win in a nine-day span.

Now the Cougars will host York High, which is tied with Central York atop the YAIAA Division I standings. (The Bearcats and Panthers were scheduled to meet to determine the division title Friday, but that game has been postponed so that both teams can compete in Districts.)

Harrisburg has outscored its four opponents 192-34, while York has run wild in the YAIAA, outscoring its six foes 257-105. Jaheim White is the Bearcats' top weapon, leading all YAIAA rushers with 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns on 110 carries.

Harrisburg quarterback John McNeil and running back Kiev Gregg are among the many weapons the Cougars have on offense.

The other semifinal is another clash between the Mid-Penn Commonwealth and the YAIAA Division I, as Central York takes its high-octane offense, piloted by Penn State commit Beau Pribula, to Central Dauphin to take on the defending district champs.

Central York obliterated its six York County opponents, outscoring them 354-10. Pribula has completed 78 of 107 passes for 1,170 yards and 24 touchdowns in just six weeks.

CD hasn't broken much of a sweat in its five-game blitz of the Mid-Penn. The Rams have won their games by an average margin of 35.8 points per game. QB Max Mosey (54-84, 857 yards, 12 TDs), RBs Timmy Smith (60-464, 4 TDs) and Shamarr Joppy (24-317, 4 TDs) and WR Malachi Bowman (19-283, 4 TDs) are among CD's top weapons on offense.