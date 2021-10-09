The Frenzy Five: Here are 5 high school football games to watch in Week 4

The Frenzy Game of the Week is South Western (3-0) at Dallastown (2-1) in a YAIAA Division I battle.

YORK, Pa. — It's Week 4 of high school football in Central Pennsylvania, and two of the midstate's three conferences are kicking off league play. Yes, it's starting to get serious around here.

Conference play begins Friday in the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Mid-Penn, while the Lancaster-Lebanon League's teams have one more week to tune up before their conference schedule begins.

Here's a look at five of the tastiest matchups on this week's menu.

FOX43 FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK

South Western (3-0) at Dallastown (2-1)

Conference play in the York-Adams League begins with a showdown between a pair of Division I foes that are hoping to make some noise this year after coming off sub-par seasons in 2020.

South Western has been putting up big numbers with a new Spread offense installed by new coach Tony Shermeyer. The Mustangs managed just two touchdowns in last week's 14-7 victory over New Oxford, but they're averaging 31 points and 337 yards per game so far. QB Shilo Bivins has completed 44 of 64 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns in his first three games -- most of those going to the tandem of Ethan Mills (10-183, TD) and Carson Trone (13-127, two TDs).

Dallastown has won two in a row since dropping its season opener at Hempfield, springing a 41-38 upset on Manheim Township in Week 2 and knocking off Hershey 20-13 last week. The Wildcats average 371 yards per game on offense, most of that coming on the ground, where the backfield duo of Caleb Fox (39-228, two TDs) and Coleton Mahoney (59-271, three TD) are both off to solid starts.

While Central York and York High are probably still the teams to beat in Division I, the winner of this one could be right in the thick of the title chase.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

CD East (2-1) at Altoona (3-0)

The Mid-Penn Commonwealth has a lot of good teams in it, and two of them square off this week as the Panthers hit the road to face undefeated Altoona.

CD East bounced back from a season-opening loss at Manheim Township to post victories over Warwick (28-21) and Cedar Cliff (20-7).

The Panthers bear little resemblance to the team that went winless last season. They knocked off Cedar Cliff last week largely without quarterback Tony Powell, who was lost to injury. No matter; CD East moved ace receiver Terrence Jackson-Copney under center and fed the rock to running back Marcel McDaniels, who responded with a 120-yard, one-TD performance.

Jackson-Copney completed 12 of 21 passes for 94 yards and added 134 yards and a touchdown on the ground for CD East. Six of Jackson-Copney's completions went to Penn State recruit Mekhi Flowers, who totaled 64 yards. While he hasn't had an any explosive performances for CD East just yet, Flowers remains a guy that defenses have to game plan around.

Altoona picked up its third straight victory last week with a 28-20 win over Taylor Allerdice. The Mountain Lions have been getting it done with a powerful ground game that revolves around the duo of RB Ethan Stroup (62-382, six TDs) and QB Aiden Steinbugl (37-170, three TDs). Steinbugl has also completed 12 of 26 passes for 151 yards and two TDs in his first three games.

West Perry (2-1) at Waynesboro (2-1)

Two solid teams in a stacked Mid-Penn Colonial division square off right out of the gate on Friday as the Mustangs hit the road to take on the host Indians. Both teams enter the game on two-game winning streaks.

West Perry shook off its season-opening 34-24 loss to Big Spring by defeating Newport (49-0) and Juniata (25-14) in back-to-back weeks. The Mustangs' ground game is paced by Trent Herrera, who has rushed for 257 yards and a pair of TDs in his first three games. QB Marcus Quaker has also been effective, completing 26 of 39 pass attempts for 367 yards and three TDs. His top target is Dylan Gutshall, who has six catches for 101 yards and a score.

Waynesboro fell 25-20 to Spring Grove in its season opener, but rebounded with a blowout win over Red Lion (47-14) in Week 2 and a 55-49, triple-overtime thriller over Gettysburg last week.

The Indians' offensive stats may have been padded a little bit by last week's output, but their attack is already potent. Waynesboro averages 154 passing yards and 245 rushing yards per game. QB Louie Lindsey has completed 25 of 50 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns so far, while Aiden Mencia (31-284, three TDs) leads the ground game.

Lancaster Catholic (2-1) at Columbia (2-1)

It's always a feisty affair when these two Lancaster-Lebanon League neighbors go at it, no matter what the sport. Friday night's clash should be no exception as the Crusaders travel to the top of the hill to take on the Crimson Tide.

Lancaster Catholic shook off a season-opening loss to York Catholic by posting back-to-back victories over Delone Catholic (14-7) and Archbishop Carroll (21-19). The Crusaders' balanced attack is paced by QB Will Cranford (18-33-1, 238 yards, one TD) and RB Tony Cruz (58-234, two TDs). Wideouts Mason McClair, Jaevon Parker, and Raaker Smith have combined for 16 catches and 180 yards.

Columbia bounced back from a Week 2 loss to Donegal with a 36-20 victory over Hanover last week. The Tide is 2-0 against York County teams; they knocked off Eastern York 46-25 in their season opener.

Columbia loves to air it out behind quarterback Robert Footman, who is already closing in on 1,000 passing yards for the season after just three games. Footman has a league-leading 917 yards and nine touchdowns on 67-of-120 passing. He also has been picked off four times.

Footman's top target is Artie Poindexter, who has a league-high 21 catches for 213 yards and two scores.

Columbia ranks third in the league in total offense (396 yards per game), while Lancaster Catholic has the league's third-ranked defense (217 yards per game).

Solanco (2-1) at Lampeter-Strasburg (2-1)

The Golden Mules will bring the L-L League's best rushing attack to Lampeter to take on the defending District 3 Class 4A champion Pioneers, who are off to a good start under first-year coach Victor Ridenour.

There's no mystery to what Solanco will try to do in this one: the Mules will batter the Pioneer defense with their Wing-T attack. Quarterback Brody Mellinger (29-224, four TDs) is one of four Solanco players to log at least 10 carries this season and is the team's top rusher. The Mules have racked up a league-leading 962 yards on the ground through three games, while they've attempted a league-low 12 passes for just 87 yards.

L-S counters with a more balanced strategy; the Pioneers spread the ball out among four running backs, while quarterback Berkeley Wagner has completed 20 of 49 passes for 359 yards and leads the team with 182 yards and a touchdown on the ground.