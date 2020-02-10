Frenzy Five: Here are five games to watch on Friday night

The High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week pits Kennard-Dale (2-0) against New Oxford (2-0) in an early YAIAA Division II showdown.

We're three weeks into an abbreviated high school football season, so the action is already starting to heat up.

Kennard-Dale (1-0) at New Oxford (2-0)

The Rams are coming off an impressive win over defending Division II champion York Suburban last week -- a victory that opened some eyes around the York-Adams League. Kennard-Dale got a 145-yard, two-touchdown performance on the ground from Darius Bailey and a 72-yard interception return for a score by Steven Lukes. The Rams also received a little added inspiration from Class of 2020 graduate Patrick Maloney, who led the team on the field before the game. Maloney spent five months in the hospital after suffering a severe brain injury during K-D’s season finale last year, and is still on the road to recovery.

New Oxford seems to be making itself right at home in its new neighborhood. The Colonials, who dropped down from Division I this season, have posted back-to-back impressive wins over Susquehannock and Eastern York to start the season. New Oxford likes to sling the ball around, with QB Connor Beans looking for top targets Ben Leese and Connor Herring. That’ll be a contrast in styles, since K-D loves to pound the ball with the Wing-T.

Bermudian Springs (2-0) at York Catholic (2-0)

This game shouldn’t take up much time, given how much both teams love to run the ball. Bermudian Springs racked up 287 yards on the ground in last week’s 38-7 win over Fairfield. The Eagles gashed Hanover for 295 yards on the ground in a 35-0 win in their season opener. Ricky Pacana has 195 yards and two touchdowns to lead Bermudian Springs.

York Catholic, meanwhile, is coming off a 21-6 win over Biglerville last Friday. DK Wyche led the way in that one with 140 yards on the ground.

Friday’s winner will set up a showdown with defending division champ Delone Catholic down the road. All three teams are currently off to 2-0 starts.

Steel-High (1-0) at Middletown (1-0)

It’s a battle of Mid-Penn Capital Division favorites Friday when Steel-High visits Middletown.

The Rollers got off to an impressive start with a 43-6 rout of Upper Dauphin last week, riding strong performances from two guys you’ve heard of -- Odell Green and Mekhi Flowers -- and a strong debut from freshman quarterback Andrew Erby, who passed for four touchdowns in his first career start. Green racked up 190 yards and a TD on the ground, while Flowers had 138 combined yards and three scores for the Rollers.

Middletown also looked great in its opener, a 54-19 blowout over Juniata. QB Julio Rodriguez threw for three touchdowns, while Tajae Broadie took a kickoff 91 yards to the house and Jackson raced for 195 yards on eight carries, including a 72-yard TD run.

Octorara (2-0) at Columbia (2-0)

It’s an early-season battle of undefeated section leaders in the L-L League as the Braves make the trip to Columbia to take on the Crimson Tide. Octorara is 2-0 for the first time since 2011, notching wins over Schuylkill Valley (40-10) and Northern Lebanon (39-6) so far. Running back Mike Trainer has 225 yards and five TDs in his first two games for Octorara, while QB Weston Stoltzfus has passed for 235 yards and three scores.

Columbia followed up its 19-14 win over Lancaster Catholic in Week 1 with a 44-23 triumph over Pequea Valley last week. The Tide splits its offensive output fairly evenly between the ground game and the air attack. QB Robert Footman has 363 yards and two scores through the air, while RBs Steven Rivas and J’von Collazo have combined for 313 yards and five scores on the ground.

Columbia, Octorara, and Elco are neck-and-neck in the Section 4 standings, something that could be the case all season long.

Manheim Central (1-1) at Warwick (2-0)

It’s the second half of a rough two-week stretch for the defending L-L League Section 2 champion Barons, who are coming off a 35-19 loss at Cocalico last week and now take on another title contender in Warwick Friday night.

The Warriors have rolled over their first two opponents, stomping Penn Manor 43-13 in their opener and ripping Conestoga Valley 41-0 last week. Warwick has weapons all over the field in QBs Jack Reed and Joey McCracken, backs Colton Miller and Christian Royer, and wideouts Caleb Smitz and Thatcher Miller. Oh, and there’s gigantic two-way star Nolan Rucci holding things down in the trenches. Warwick is looking to keep pace with Cocalico in the section race.