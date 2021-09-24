Frenzy Five: Here are 5 high school football games to watch this week

UPDATE: Spring Grove vs. York High, the original Frenzy Game of the Week, was abruptly canceled Friday at 2:45 p.m.

YORK, Pa. — We're approach the halfway point of the 2021 season, and the division title races are starting to get serious in the L-L League, Mid-Penn and YAIAA.

There are plenty of spicy matchups on the schedule this week, even if a handful of potentially big games were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Here are five games to keep an eye on Friday night:

FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK

Spring Grove (1-0, 4-0) at William Penn (1-0, 3-1)

UPDATE: At 2:45 p.m., the game was called off, York City School District announced.

Tonight's Varsity Football game against Spring Grove has been cancelled. We are currently working with Spring Grove to get this game rescheduled. Band Night will also be cancelled and rescheduled for the new date of the York vs Spring Grove game. — York City School District (@YorkCitySchools) September 24, 2021

Previously

The YAIAA Division I title race could start getting a little bit of clarity after this mid-season showdown between two title contenders.

While undefeated defending champ Central York is still looming out there, and Dallastown is also off to a strong start, our focus this week is on Spring Grove and William Penn, who meet at Smalls Athletic Field on Friday.

Spring Grove picked up its fourth straight win last week with a 36-21 victory over Northeastern. The Rockets haven't really had to sweat much since their 25-20 victory over Waynesboro in the season opener.

York ran into a buzzsaw in its opener, falling 55-6 to powerful Governor Mifflin. Since then, the Beacats have reeled off three straight victories, including a shocking 44-39 come-from-behind triumph over perennial state powerhouse Coatesville on Sept. 10. Last week, York rolled over Dover 60-20.

Something will have to give when these teams square off, because York High leads the YAIAA in total offense (412.3 yards per game) and scoring offense (41 points per game), while Spring Grove's defense is fourth in points allowed (11.8 per game) and second in yards allowed (210.3).

York QB Sam Stoner leads the YAIAA in passing yards (1,044) and pass TDs (13) and has completed 63 of his 104 pass attempts. RB Jaheim White is the league's second-leading rusher, with 601 yards and seven touchdowns on 59 carries. The receiving tandem of Jacquez Simmons (21-313) and Ja'Nas Simms (18-364) rank second and third, respectively, in receptions and yardage. Simmons has eight receiving touchdowns; Simms has three.

Spring Grove doesn't pack quite as much of a punch offensively as York does, but the Rockets are solid on that side of the ball. QB Cowan Ruhland has completed 20 of 29 passes for 274 yards and four TDs, but the main playmaker is RB Zyree Brooks, who has a league-leading 740 rushing yards on 67 carries, with a league-high 12 TDs.

So the key to the game could be whether York's defense, which ranks near the bottom of the league against the run (237 yards per game), can slow down Brooks enough to get the Bearcats' potent offense back on the field.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Waynesboro (1-0, 3-1) at Shippensburg (1-0, 4-0)

An early foothold in the Mid-Penn Colonial title race will be on the line in Shippensburg Friday as the undefeated Greyhounds host Waynesboro, which has won three straight since falling 25-20 to Spring Grove in Week 1.

Waynesboro already has a wild, 55-49 triple-overtime victory over Gettysburg on its resume, and last week's 29-6 triumph at West Perry has the Warriors feeling good. QB Louie Lindsay has completed 31 of 60 passes for 518 yards and six TDs in his first four games, while RBs Aidan Mencia (45-340, three TDs) and Mikel Holden (56-265, eight TDs) power a rushing attack that averages 248 yards per game.

Shippensburg counters with an attack led by the backfield tandem of juniors Traevon Kater (28-220, three TDs) and Amari Kerr (23-167, three TDs) and senior Nathan Beam (39-193).

The Greyhounds have yet to allow more than 20 points per game in their four straight victories. Shipp knocked off Susquehanna Township 37-7 last week.

State College (3-1) at CD East (3-1)

It will be a battle of two Mid-Penn Commonwealth teams who are trending upward this season when the Little Lions visit Landis Field to take on the Panthers.

Visiting State College has won two in a row after falling 42-21 to undefeated Downingtown East in Week 2.

The Lion offense is averaging 417 yards per game this season. QB Finn Furmanek ranks fourth among Mid-Penn passers with 754 yards and seven touchdowns on 41-of-73 passing. Furmanek is also State College's leading rusher, with 181 yards and four TDs on 36 carries.

Furmanek's top targets are TJ Yoder (11-243, TD) and Jashuan Green (12-239, three TDs).

CD East counters with an attack paced by RB Marcel McDaniels, who is ranked seventh in the Mid-Penn with 430 yards and two TDs on 71 carries. And opposing defenses always have to account for receiver/returner Mekhi Flowers, who has 20 catches for 313 yards and three scores as a receiver and already has a handful of big kick returns to his credit this season. Flowers, a transfer from state-champion Steel-High in the offseason, is committed to Penn State.

The Panthers lost starting QB Tony Powell to an injury early in the season, but backup Terrence Jackson-Copney, a converted wideout, is filling in ably in his stead. Jackson-Copney threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 27-10 victory over Altoona. He was also instrumental in engineering a 28-21 come-from-behind win at Warwick in Week 2.

Manheim Central (4-0) at Wilson (2-2)

The Lancaster-Lebanon League's two most-successful programs will meet up in West Lawn Friday night. Manheim Central and Wilson have 25 District 3 championships between them in their respective classifications, and it's always a huge game when they find one another on the schedule.

After an uncharacteristic sub-.500 season last year, Manheim Central appears to be back to its old tricks. The Barons have reeled off four straight victories to open the season, including a wild, 43-40 triumph over Perkiomen Valley last week.

Before Perk Valley dented their defense for 40 points and 375 yards last Friday, the Barons had looked nearly impregnable. But Central still leads the L-L League in points allowed (47) and yards allowed per game (172).

The Barons are just as strong on the other side of the ball, averaging 395 yards per game, which ranks fourth in the league. QB Judd Novak has completed 59 of 89 passes for 814 yards and eight TDs, with the bulk of those throws going to wideout Owen Sensenig (23-377, two TDs). Justin Heffernan (80-378, five TDs) leads a potent Central ground game.

Wilson got off to a rocky 0-2 start, but that has a lot to do with the quality of the opponents the Bulldogs faced. They dropped a 27-20 decision to Central Dauphin in Week 1, and ran into a buzzsaw in Governor Mifflin in Week 2, falling 42-14. Since then, Wilson has knocked off Exeter (42-14) and Martin Luther King (50-8) to get back to .500.

Players to watch for Wilson include QB Brad Hoffman (24-56-2, 334 yards, three TDs) and RB Jadyn Jones (48-249, three TDs).

Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1) at Northern Lebanon (3-1)

Two teams who appear to be thriving under first-year coaches will meet up in a L-L League Section 3-4 crossover game Friday in Fredericksburg.

It's not much of a surprise that L-S is looking good under new coach Victor Ridenour, who inherited a program with an established winning tradition under his predecessor, John Manion.

The Pioneers captured the District 3 Class 4A title last year before their playoff run was ended by a COVID-19 outbreak, and while many of the key figures from that team have graduated, Ridenour has L-S looking tough once again.

L-S has a balanced attack on offense under QB Berkeley Wagner, a first-year starter. Wagner has completed 27 of 61 pass attempts for 449 yards and four touchdowns, though he's been intercepted five times. Wagner is also the team's leading rusher, with 234 yards and a touchdown on 52 attempts. His top target is Beau Heyser, who has hauled in nine catches for 199 yards and two scores.

After enduring some lean years over the last few seasons, Northern Lebanon appears to be righting its ship under new coach Jason Rice. The Vikings shook off a blowout loss to Hamburg in Week 2 to post consecutive victories over York Tech (33-6) and Lebanon (27-0).

Rice appears to favor the passing game, which is something of an anomaly in Fredericksburg. His quarterback, Grady Stichler, has completed 38 of 78 pass attempts for 524 yards and five touchdowns. The majority of those throws have gone to Dwight Ostermayer, who has 12 catches for 235 yards and three scores.