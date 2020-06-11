Frenzy Five: Here's a look at tonight's five District 3 playoff games

Central York takes on York High in a Class 6A title game that will decide both the district and YAIAA Division I championship.

This week's Frenzy Five focuses on the five District 3 playoff games on tap for Friday night.

District championship gold will be up for grabs in Class 6A, 2A, and 3A, while four Class 4A teams will battle for the right to get the the title game in the semifinals.

Let's take a look at each matchup:

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

Camp Hill (2-2) at York Catholic (5-1)

The top-seeded Fighting Irish are making their seventh title-game appearance in the last eight seasons, and are looking to earn their third championship. They finished second to Delone Catholic in the YAIAA Division III title race this year.

The Irish are young -- they have just three senior starters -- but they've got talent. Sophomore quarterback Levan McFadden has completed 34 of 79 passes for 723 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception, and he's added 210 yards on the ground.

De'Kzeon Wyche (129-888, 11 TDs) is the other workhorse on offense for York Catholic.

Camp Hill has lost its last two outings, falling 36-26 to Steelton-Highspire and 35-0 to Boiling Springs. The Lions defeated Line Mountain and Big Spring.

Sophomore QB Daniel Shuster has completed 48 of 91 passes for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. His top targets are Grant Bayesa (13-153, TD), Cam Ochs (11-338, 4 TDs) and Christian Doi (9-221, 3 TD).

Camp Hill is 3-0 all-time against York Catholic, including victories in the 2014 and 2015 District 3 Class A title games.

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Wyomissing (6-0) at Middletown (4-1)

Two of the district's most decorated mid-sized school programs clash in a rematch of last year's Class 3A final.

Wyomissing won the matchup last year, 24-21. The Spartans are looking for their sixth district championship. They finished a half-game behind Class 4A semifinals Conrad Weiser in the Berks League Section 2 race in the regular season.

The Spartans have outscored their opponents 296-16 this season, and ranked second in the Berks League in total offense (327 yards per game) and first in defense (117.3 yards per game).

Wyomissing does most of its damage on the ground, and likes to spread the ball around; nine players have carried the ball at least 10 times for the Spartans. The top threats are Jordan Auman (25-408, 7 TDs) and Evan Niedrowski (34-260, 7 TDs).

Middletown's loss to Wyomissing in last year's final snapped a string of three straight titles for the Blue Raiders, who have won five titles in all.

Middletown has won three in a row since falling 43-21 to Steel-High in Week 2. The Raiders' offense is paced by running back Tymir Jackson, whose 743 yards and nine TDs (on 90 carries) rank among the Mid-Penn's leaders. Quarterback Julio Rodriguez has completed 28 of 49 passes for 455 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

Conrad Weiser (6-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (7-0)

The top-seeded Pioneers are the defending 4A champs. They won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 race and are one of three teams in the league to make it through the regular season without a loss. L-S averages 362.3 yards per game on offense and allows 166.9 yards per game on defense.

Quarterback Sean McTaggart, who missed most of last year's championship run with a knee injury, returned this year to complete 47 of 82 passes for 772 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is also among the Pioneers' top rushers, with 311 yards and seven scores on the ground. Drew Harris (69-389, 5 TDs) is the team's leading rusher, but seven Pioneers have carried the ball at least 10 times.

Conrad Weiser finished on top of the Berks League Section 2 race in the regular season and joins Wyomissing and Governor Mifflin as the league's only unbeaten teams. The Scouts scored an impressive 240 points in six games, allowing 54 points.

Conrad Weiser's top player is QB Logan Klitsch, who has completed 68 of 104 passes for 1,097 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's also the Scouts' leading rusher, with 355 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Northern York (5-1) at Elco (6-0)

Elco, the L-L League Section 4 champ, is making its second straight District 3 playoff appearance. The Raiders lost to L-S in the semifinals last year.

Senior quarterback Braden Bohannon, a four-year starter, is Elco's top player on offense. He's the Raiders' leading rusher, with 802 yards and 15 touchdowns on 110 attempts. He's also completed 8 of 15 passes for 217 yards and three scores.

Like Elco, Northern York's offense relies on a veteran dual threat quarterback. Senior Jordan Heisey has a team-high 519 yards and six touchdowns on 73 carries, and has completed 40 of 81 pass attempts for 543 yards and two scores.

The Polar Bears lost in their last outing, dropping a 22-0 decision to Waynesboro last Friday. The loss snapped Northern's five-game winning streak.

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIP

Central York (7-0) at York (6-0)

There are essentially two titles and plenty of bragging rights at stake in the Class A title game, as YAIAA Division I rivals York and Central York meet in a clash that will determine both championships.

The top-seeded Bearcats got a bye to the final after Harrisburg had to pull out of the playoffs due to a COVID-19 infection last week. Central York romped past defending champ Central Dauphin in its semifinal clash last Friday, rolling to a 42-15 victory. The Panthers are seeking their first district title.

York led the YAIAA in total offense, averaging 463 yards per game. Central York (417 per game) is second. The Panthers' scoring average of 56.6 points per game led the league; York was second (46.7).

Junior QB Beau Pribula, who has already verbally committed to Penn State, leads Central York's Air Raid Offense. He's completed 91 of 124 pass attempts for 1,361 yards and a league-high 27 touchdowns. His top target is Judah Tomb, who has caught 23 passes for 413 yards and 10 scores. Parker Hines (17-281) and Taylor Wright-Rawls (19-279) are also players Pribula looks to often.