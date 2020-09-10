Frenzy Five: Here are five games to watch this week

Bishop McDevitt visits Cedar Cliff in our Frenzy Game of the Week, while elsewhere, Harrisburg makes its 2020 debut with a visit to Berks Catholic.

The abbreviated 2020 high school football season is moving right along. Some teams will be taking the field for the fourth time, while others -- welcome back, Harrisburg -- will be making their on-field debuts on Friday.

FOX43 will have you covered when the teams take the field. We'll get you ready before the games begin with the High School Football Frenzy, update the scores of games in progress here at FOX43.com, and will have all the final scores and post-game highlights on-air and online.

If you can't make it to see your favorite team, you can also follow along from home by visiting the FOX43 Stream Center to find a link to the game you're looking for.

To whet your appetite, here's the FOX43 Frenzy Five -- a handful of games to watch for Friday, Oct. 9.

FOX43 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK

Bishop McDevitt (2-0) at Cedar Cliff (1-1)

It's always a compelling matchup when these two Mid-Penn Keystone Division titans hook up, and Friday's clash should be no exception.

Bishop McDevitt has rolled to impressive victories over Mifflin County and Lower Dauphin, not allowing a point in either game.

Meanwhile, the offense, led by senior quarterback Lek Powell (38-of-59, 472 yards, six TDs) and wideouts Omari Hopkins (7-158, three TDs) and Kamil Foster (10-116, two TDs) has been plugging right along, averaging 370 yards and 36.5 points per game.

Cedar Cliff dropped a 28-21 decision to Hershey last week after edging Berks Catholic 35-34 in its season opener. The Colts' offense is paced by quarterback Gannon McGeans, who has completed 34 of 59 passes for 317 yards and four scores. McGeans has also accounted for one of Cedar Cliff's two rushing touchdowns on the year.

Senior Ramon Garcia (13-102, TD) is McGeans' top target so far.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Harrisburg (0-0) at Berks Catholic (2-1)

It looked like the Cougars were not going to have a football season this year after the school district opted out of fall sports, but Harrisburg found out this week that the games were back on after the district called an audible and decided to jump back in.

The Cougars quickly scheduled a meeting Friday night with Berks Catholic in what should be a challenging season opener.

BC has been to three straight District 3 Class 4A title games, winning twice. They were upset 35-21 by Lampeter-Strasburg last year.

This year, the Saints are 2-1 and coming off a 49-7 win over Daniel Boone last week. Their only loss was a 35-34 shootout to Cedar Cliff the week before.

BC has a talented trio of rushers in Justin Small, Colby Newton, and Chris Cacchione, who have combined for 893 yards and 13 touchdowns in the Saints’ first three games.

Most of Harrisburg’s roster returns intact from a team that reached the District 3 Class 6A title game last year, including quarterback John McNeill, Penn State-bound lineman Nate Bruce, and twin brothers Kasiem and Kiev Gregg.

The Cougars were eliminated by Central Dauphin 27-20. No telling how many games they’ll be able to schedule, or if it will be enough to get them into the revamped postseason format this year. Harrisburg needs to find three more opponents by the end of the month to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

But for now, they’re playing football -- and that’s the most important thing.

Elco (3-0) at Octorara (3-0)

It’s a battle for first place in Section 4 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League as the unbeaten Raiders make the trek to take on the likewise undefeated Braves.

Elco is 3-0 for the first time in 11 years and rides a 10-game regular-season unbeaten streak into Friday’s clash. The Raiders lead the league in total offense and are No. 3 in total defense.

Braden Bohannon and Jake Williams are the main cogs on offense. Bohannon has 151 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air and 320 yards and seven scores on the ground. Williams has carried 30 times for 358 yards and five scores.

Octorara is off to its best start since 2011, and is coming off a 27-20 win over Columbia last week in what was another battle of unbeatens.

Mike Trainer and Wes Stoltzfus are the 1-2 punch for Octorara. They’re the Braves’ top two rushers, with almost 500 combined rushing yards and 10 touchdowns through three games.

Spring Grove (2-1) at Central York (3-0)

It’s tough to imagine a team off to a hotter start than YAIAA Division I co-leader Central York, which has put up at least 50 points in three straight outings and allowed just 3 points all season.

QB Beau Pribula has clearly taken a shine to new coach Gerry Yonchiuk’s Air-Raid offense, completing 41 of 56 passes for 557 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first three games. Senior Taylor Wright-Rawls (10-203, 6 TDs) has been his top target.

Spring Grove bounced back from its 21-7 loss to York High in Week 2 with a 29-14 win over Dover last week.

Delone Catholic (3-0) at Bermudian Springs (2-1)

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Delone Catholic and York Catholic are once again slugging it out atop the YAIAA Division III standings. The Squires face their biggest test of the young season on Friday against Bermudian, which ran into York Catholic last week and came out on the wrong end of a 34-6 drubbing.

Delone is getting it done with the ground game, as usual. Tate Niederer is leading the way with 357 yards and six scores on 40 carries.