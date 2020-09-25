FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Week 1 Scores and Highlights

The Mid-Penn Conference and a handful of YAIAA schools get their first taste of action this week. FOX43 will have scores and highlights here.

For some schools, it's the second week of competition. Others are strapping on the pads for the first time.

Either way, the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy is back with scores and highlights for all your gridiron action in Central Pennsylvania.

We'll update scores as the games progress and have finals and highlights when the final whistle blows.

A list of this week's games appears below. Go to the FOX43 Stream Center to find links to live streams of your favorite team's game.

Friday, Sept. 25

L-L League Section 1

Cedar Crest (0-1) at McCaskey (0-1)

Penn Manor (0-1) at Hempfield (0-1)

Wilson (0-1) at Manheim Township (0-1)

L-L League Section 2

Manheim Central (1-0) at Cocalico (1-0) , 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at Conestoga Valley, cancelled

Elizabethtown (1-0) at Solanco (0-1)

L-L League Section 3

Donegal (1-0) at Lancaster Catholic (0-1)

Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0) at Lebanon (1-0)

Garden Spot (0-1) at Ephrata (0-1)

L-L League Section 4

Columbia (1-0) at Pequea Valley (0-1)

Annville-Cleona (0-1) at Elco (1-0)

Northern Lebanon (0-1) at Octorara (1-0)

Mid-Penn Non-Conference

James Buchanan at Big Spring

Susquenita at Boiling Springs

Line Mountain at Camp Hill

Juniata at Middletown, 6 p.m.

Newport at Trinity

Hollidaysburg at Palmyra

Hamburg at Halifax

Berks Catholic at Cedar Cliff

Exeter Township at Carlisle cancelled

CD East at Governor Mifflin cancelled

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern York at East Pennsboro

Greencastle-Antrim at Susquehanna Township

West Perry at Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg at Waynesboro

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Altoona

Chambersburg at Central Dauphin

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Mifflin County

Red Land at Hershey

YAIAA Division I

Northeastern (0-1) at Dallastown

Central York (1-0) at Dover (0-1)

South Western at Red Lion (0-1)

William Penn (1-0) at Spring Grove (1-0)

YAIAA Division II

New Oxford (1-0) at Eastern York (0-1)

York Suburban (1-0) at Kennard-Dale

Gettysburg at Susquehannock (0-1)

YAIAA Division III

Fairfield (1-0) at Bermudian Springs (1-0)

York Catholic (1-0) at Biglerville (0-1)

Delone Catholic (1-0) at Littlestown (0-1)

Saturday, Sept. 26

Mid-Penn Non-Conference

Upper Dauphin at Steelton-Highspire, noon

YAIAA Division III