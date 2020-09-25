FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Week 1 Scores and Highlights

For some schools, it's the second week of competition. Others are strapping on the pads for the first time.
Either way, the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy is back with scores and highlights for all your gridiron action in Central Pennsylvania.
We'll update scores as the games progress and have finals and highlights when the final whistle blows.
A list of this week's games appears below. Go to the FOX43 Stream Center to find links to live streams of your favorite team's game.
Friday, Sept. 25
L-L League Section 1
Cedar Crest (0-1) at McCaskey (0-1)
Penn Manor (0-1) at Hempfield (0-1)
Wilson (0-1) at Manheim Township (0-1)
L-L League Section 2
Manheim Central (1-0) at Cocalico (1-0) , 7:30 p.m.
Warwick at Conestoga Valley, cancelled
Elizabethtown (1-0) at Solanco (0-1)
L-L League Section 3
Donegal (1-0) at Lancaster Catholic (0-1)
Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0) at Lebanon (1-0)
Garden Spot (0-1) at Ephrata (0-1)
L-L League Section 4
Columbia (1-0) at Pequea Valley (0-1)
Annville-Cleona (0-1) at Elco (1-0)
Northern Lebanon (0-1) at Octorara (1-0)
Mid-Penn Non-Conference
James Buchanan at Big Spring
Susquenita at Boiling Springs
Line Mountain at Camp Hill
Juniata at Middletown, 6 p.m.
Newport at Trinity
Hollidaysburg at Palmyra
Hamburg at Halifax
Berks Catholic at Cedar Cliff
Exeter Township at Carlisle cancelled
CD East at Governor Mifflin cancelled
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern York at East Pennsboro
Greencastle-Antrim at Susquehanna Township
West Perry at Mechanicsburg
Shippensburg at Waynesboro
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Altoona
Chambersburg at Central Dauphin
Mid-Penn Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Mifflin County
Red Land at Hershey
YAIAA Division I
Northeastern (0-1) at Dallastown
Central York (1-0) at Dover (0-1)
South Western at Red Lion (0-1)
William Penn (1-0) at Spring Grove (1-0)
YAIAA Division II
New Oxford (1-0) at Eastern York (0-1)
York Suburban (1-0) at Kennard-Dale
Gettysburg at Susquehannock (0-1)
YAIAA Division III
Fairfield (1-0) at Bermudian Springs (1-0)
York Catholic (1-0) at Biglerville (0-1)
Delone Catholic (1-0) at Littlestown (0-1)
Saturday, Sept. 26
Mid-Penn Non-Conference
Upper Dauphin at Steelton-Highspire, noon
YAIAA Division III
Hanover (0-1) at York Tech (0-1), 1 p.m.