FOX43 High School Football Frenzy highlights show is expanding

On Friday nights at 11 p.m., the FOX43 Sports Team will provide additional scores, highlights and insights from the action across Central PA.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Note: The video is from November 2021.

The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy is calling an audible.

The Friday night highlights show is expanding for the 2022 season. Instead of squeezing into the end of the 10 p.m. news broadcast every week, The Frenzy will now have its own, half-hour show beginning at 11 p.m.

The FOX43 Sports Team will bring you scores, highlights, interviews, and insights from all the action across Central Pennsylvania, featuring teams from the Lancaster-Lebanon League, the Mid-Penn Conference, and the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Before the action kicks off every week, be sure to check out the High School Football Frenzy Pre-Game Show, where the FOX43 Sports Team previews the Frenzy Game of the Week live from the home team's sidelines. The action begins every Friday at 6 p.m.