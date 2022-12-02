Fastest swimmers in Mid-Penn and Lanc-Leb shine on Day 2 of league meets

The fastest swimmers in the area rise to the occasion in league swimming meets Friday and Saturday. FOX43's coverage of Day 2 of the Mid-Penn and Lanc-Leb Swimming Championships includes a 13-year old record broken by Cumberland Valley Senior Jennifer Bolden and a dominant performance by Hershey's boys and girls teams.

The attached video is from Saturday Night's sportscast on FOX43 News at 10. The best swimmers from the area will now prepare for the District III Swimming Championships to be held Friday, March 4th and Saturday, March 5th at Cumberland Valley High School.